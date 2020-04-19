Read of the Week (April 19th to April 25th)

Read of the Week (April 19th to April 25th)

Pharma: Greed, Lies And The Poisoning Of America

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 01:44 ist
Pharma

Award-winning journalist Gerald Posner traces the heroes and villains of the trillion-dollar-a-year pharmaceutical industry and uncovers how those once entrusted with improving life have often betrayed that ideal to corruption and reckless profiteering — with deadly consequences. Pharmaceutical breakthroughs such as anti­biotics and vaccines rank among some of the greatest advancements in human history. Yet, exorbitant prices for life­saving drugs, safety recalls, soaring rates of addiction and overdose on pre­scription opioids have caused many to lose faith in drug companies.

Pharma also uncovers the real story of the Sacklers, the family that became one of America’s wealthiest from the success of OxyContin, their blockbuster narcotic painkiller at the centre of the opioid crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
greed
conspiracy
pharma
nonfiction
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 