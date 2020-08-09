Read Of The Week (Aug 9 to Aug 15)

Ever since the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, scientists have dreamed of preventing catastrophic outbreaks of infectious diseases. Yet, despite a century of medical progress, viral and bacterial disasters continue to take us by surprise, inciting panic and dominating news cycles. From the Spanish flu and the 1924 outbreak of pneumonic plague in Los Angeles, to the 1930 ‘parrot fever’ pandemic and the more recent SARS, Ebola, Zika and — now — Covid-19 epidemics, the last 100 years have been marked by a succession of unanticipated pandemic alarms.

In ‘The Pandemic Century’, medical historian and journalist Mark Honigsbaum chronicles 100 years of history in 10 outbreaks. This book combines science, history, medical sociology and thrilling front-line reportage to deliver the story of our times. As we meet dedicated disease detectives, obstructive public health officials and gifted scientists often blinded by their own expertise, we come face-to-face with the brilliance and hubris shaping both the frontier of science — and the future of humanity’s survival.