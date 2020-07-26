Read Of The Week (July 26 to Aug 1)

Have you ever wondered what price the giraffe pays for its long neck? The neck increases its blood pressure to pump blood up to its brain, which endangers its life every time it bends down to drink. Or have you thought about how female nightingales decide which male will share the burdens of parenthood with them? They listen to prospective candidates’ songs to gauge if they’d make good fathers. And did you know that glassfrogs pee on their eggs? In Every Creature Has a Story, Janaki Lenin draws us towards the wonders of the natural world with evocative and witty words. She uncovers the surprising, sometimes bizarre, but always amazing ways in which creatures breed and survive, from spiders salivating during sex and snails entombing their parasites into their shells to elephants developing immunity to cancer. The book promises to change how you look at nature forever.