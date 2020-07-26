Read Of The Week (July 26 to Aug 1)

Read Of The Week (July 26 to Aug 1)

Every Creature Has A Story

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2020, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 01:45 ist
Every Creature Has A Story

Have you ever wondered what price the giraffe pays for its long neck? The neck increases its blood pressure to pump blood up to its brain, which endangers its life every time it bends down to drink. Or have you thought about how female nightingales decide which male will share the burdens of parenthood with them? They listen to prospective candidates’ songs to gauge if they’d make good fathers. And did you know that glassfrogs pee on their eggs? In Every Creature Has a Story, Janaki Lenin draws us towards the wonders of the natural world with evocative and witty words. She uncovers the surprising, sometimes bizarre, but always amazing ways in which creatures breed and survive, from spiders salivating during sex and snails entombing their parasites into their shells to elephants developing immunity to cancer. The book promises to change how you look at nature forever. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Animals
nonfiction
curious
facts

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 