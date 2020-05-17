Read Of The Week (May 17th to May 23rd)

Read Of The Week (May 17th to May 23rd)

The Princess And The Political Agent

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 17 2020, 01:59 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 02:00 ist
The Princess And The Political Agent

In 1979, renowned Manipuri writer Binodini, won the Sahitya Akademi Award for her groundbreaking feminist novel ‘Boro Saheb Ongbi Sanatombi’, a work of historical fiction, based on the life of her rebellious aunt, Princess Sanatombi of Manipur. This has now been translated into English by Binodini’s son L Somi Roy with the title ‘The Princess and the Political Agent’. 

This poignant novel, set in the midst of the British Raj, tells the love story of Sanatombi and Lt Col Henry St P Maxwell, the British representative in the subjugated Tibeto-Burman kingdom of Manipur. Binodini’s perspective is from the vanquished; and she tells the tale of the humbling of a small, but proud kingdom. The novel’s sorrows sparkle with wit and beauty, as it deftly dissects the build-up and the aftermath of the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fiction
historical
New

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 