Read Of The Week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

Rumi is not too enthusiastic about accompanying Baba to the sleepy village of Shankerpur, where he is planning to convert their ancestral home into a bed and breakfast. But Rumi is happy to be away from school and friends who have problems understanding Rumi’s identity. In the middle of one night, Rumi encounters a ghost — Rain, who does not remember his own story or why he is compelled to be a ghost. And it is in trying to help Rain find his peace, that Rumi sets out on a journey of love, friendship, and acceptance.

This is a tale of love and loss, of rejection and affirmation, and above all, the healing and illuminating power of friendship. Nandita Basu’s new graphic novel, Rain Must Fall, dives into gender identities and life choices. Nandita’s deft prose and sensitive storytelling make it an ideal book for children in the early stages of adolescence, helping them gain a sense of who they are. Like her critically acclaimed previous work, The Piano, this one takes the graphic novel route to introduce middle-grade readers to challenging subjects in the hope that it will help them in their journey of self-identity.