No holds barred

In a film industry that celebrates its star-sons more than its daughters, Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, has strived to be a norm breaker.

While it could have been easy for her to be overwhelmed by her star-dad and actor-brothers and live under their shadows, she was game for some soul-searching and has eventually carved her own niche. Be it as a producer calling the shots on sets, donning the grease point, juggling multiple industries and having a flair for languages, balancing her film, television and digital careers at once, Lakshmi has been original in most of her endeavours.

Reinventing

“I always wanted to do something that I like. And I continue my quest for a renewed identity time and again. There are always people who flatter me for my roots back home. I, however, spend more time on shoots. I like to remind myself who I am and travel. That keeps my feet on the ground.

Otherwise, there’s every chance of me not realising my true self,” she says with self-assurance. Her digital talk show in Telugu, Feet Up With the Stars on Voot, too is an extension of her personality. The show has actors giving a peek into their night-life, bed-time stories, secrets while chatting with the host on a cozy bed.

Lakshmi, though excited by the idea, was initially apprehensive if celebrities would be open for this unique yet intimate talk-show format.

“In Mumbai, every celebrity is willing to do a talk show. We still have certain reservations about seeing a hero as a hero with all the aura off- screen. My show is an attempt to show they are great people and as human as others too. I wouldn’t mind taking credit for ushering in some openness to the Telugu talk show space,” she mentions.

Warm & welcoming

Interestingly, the bed used in the show, has been set up right at her residence, which lends a personal vibe to the show as well. “This is a house where actors like Rajkumar, Vishnu Vardhan, Mohanlal, Sivaji Ganesan, and Mammootty have sat with us for a meal. It’s not an exaggeration when I say that it’s a temple for me. Calling celebrities home provides a sense of warmth. I was the one who shuddered at the thought of celebrities sitting on the bed but my actor-counterparts (Samantha, Varun Tej) have been free in expressing their thoughts,” Lakshmi adds. The on-screen intimacy happened quite naturally and there were instances where she would fix the hair of the guests too. “That you are sitting on a bed and chatting plays subconsciously in your mind,” she smiles.

Au naturale

Growing amid the film industry in her early years, it’s natural that she knows its people in and out, with their strengths, weaknesses and a host of secrets too. This has helped celebrities open up more easily to her, present their naughty side because they know that she would guard them and understand their private space. “Like how I got Samantha to tell us that she was living in with her husband even before marriage, which wasn’t even intentional. I am generally spontaneous, I say things as they come and in case there’s anything uncomfortable, I look at it in the editing room. Some celebrities are particular about what they want to be asked. I provide the show with a touch of class because I set my standards pretty high. There’s a difference between Winfrey Oprah and the others and I compare myself with the best,” Lakshmi quips.

Telugu industry hasn’t warmed up to the digital medium as much in the Hindi-speaking belt but surprisingly, this has been Lakshmi’s second assignment for a streaming platform in the same year.

Things haven’t been quite easy on the digital front, she admits. “Web series is very hard. It is like doing four movies in half the time taken for a regular feature film shoot. You are always on the move. I wanted to set those standards first of managing one’s film, digital and television careers at the same time. I am showing you it can be done. Hit or flop, there should be an attempt from your end to do things that will push you. It’s a relief to be on a set and finish work on time, unlike film sets where the dialogue is not finalised till the last minute.”

Going ahead, her only hope is to see regional television industry change for better and come out of its conservative clout.

“The day the saas-bahu serials stop, our culture will get better. Even my mother is not allowed to watch Hindi-Telugu serials on television. She manages to watch it on her phone though. I believe everyone has their own difficulties and whatever we do, must be an attempt towards making our life beautiful. I cannot do those serials, produce them and make people more depressed. It’s high time we need a show like Friends, Sex In The City and sit-coms to liven up our life,” Lakshmi calls it a day.