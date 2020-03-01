No riders, just a fun ride

With a repertoire of films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Phas Gaye Re Obama, Manu Rishi is known to be one who is always raring to try his hand at different roles. But why does he have such a long name? “With my father’s name included in my name, my full name is Manu Rishi Subhash Chandra Chadha. I asked dad to step aside to make it shorter and to give me an opportunity to shine,” he laughs.

His previous outing had him play a pivotal part in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, a film centred around homosexuality. In his signature succinct style, he elaborates that as the lawyer-brother of Gajraj Rao, the father of the lead in the movie, he brought to the fore how families are broken and then how they come around to accept the new relationship.

Packing the punch

Actor, lyricist, script and dialogue writer Manu Rishi Chadha is no stranger to the offbeat genre of films: his works have often brought in the heart of Delhi (he scripted the popular Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Netting him awards for dialogues.) He debuted as an actor in the mega-hit Saathiya where he played the doctor; Pati Patni Aur Woh.... and more. “My parents were against me pursuing films, as few emerge successful. The uncertainty and the insecurity the profession brings along was not appealing to them but my mother supported me. I took to drama. In Delhi I worked with my guru Arvind Gaur in theatre and was associated with the Asmita theatre group. I performed in over 40 plays,” he says. “This led to the collective development of my ability to observe, soak up political happenings, read, and then write. In the process, my astonishment at the socio-economic-political unfolding in the country, and my perspectives poured into my written word. Then I moved to Mumbai and slowly realised that getting work in movies was a different ball game altogether,” he laughs in retrospect.

A theatrical start

Manu Rishi dabbled in theatre in Mumbai as well, working with Rajat Kapoor and then starred in his movie Raghu Romeo. This brought in the technical understanding of the movie business, while he continued writing alongside to eke a living. “There has been no career map as such. I did projects that came along: from a spot of copywriting to scripts and finally got a chance to work with filmmaker Rajiv Menon (of Bombay, Guru fame) from down South. I subsequently wrote Yeh Saali Zindagi, Chance pe Dance, Aisha, Kya Dilli Kya Lahore, Rajma Chawal...I have certainly evolved and grown along the way through the work that I been lucky enough to get. The script per se has undergone a brilliant makeover today. Earlier, the hero used to be the central figure around whom the script was created. Now the hero emerges through the script, at the end of the movie.”

What is that one aspect that makes a successful scriptwriter? “Honesty,” replies Manu Rishi instantly. “An honest storyteller pens the script from his heart and from such a story emerges a strong hero. The emergence of sleeper hits and the success of offbeat films like Bala, Tanu Weds Manu Returns... is a testimony to this,” he points out. “This has created a larger space for character actors like me. The strength of the story fuels the dialogues and that is how the plot moves ahead successfully,” he summarises. Next up for release in March, is his movie Angrezi Medium, with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, where he plays a mithai shop owner.