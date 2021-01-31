A crush over slush

Are you looking for something delicious, refreshing and alcoholic? Try the Strawberry Lemonade Vodka Slush that’s a boozy, fruity and ice-cold cocktail to help you cool off the blues. With its lush colour and consistency, it’s the perfect way to welcome spring. Frozen strawberries and freshly squeezed lemons, combined with vodka, a little bit of simple syrup and ice make this drink the hit of the party. Skip the vodka for virgin slushies!

Ingredients

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 3-4 lemons) – freshly squeezed (can use less for not as much tartness)

5 cups frozen strawberries – no sugar added

1 cup vodka

1/4 cup simple syrup or more to taste (or use honey)

2-3 cups ice – if needed to reach desired consistency

Sugar – to rim glass

Extra lemon slices – to serve

Method

Ahead of time, make a simple syrup. Combine 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water, bring to a boil in small pan. Once sugar dissolves, remove from heat and let cool. Store in refrigerator. You might want to make more (especially if you make more than one batch) and store it in the refrigerator.

Using a citrus press, squeeze lemons into a jar. This can be done ahead of time and refrigerated.

Prep glasses by running a lemon slice around the rims. Pour some sugar, and some lemon zest (optional) on to a plate, and press the rims of glasses on the plate to get a nice sugared rim.

Using a large blender, combine fresh lemon juice, frozen strawberries, vodka, and simple syrup and pulse until smooth. Add ice to desired consistency.

To serve, pour slushie mixture into prepared glasses. Add lemon slices to edge of glasses, and enjoy!