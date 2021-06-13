A mature role model

Growing up, Geeta J aspired to be a model but circumstances forced her to bury her dreams until a couple of years ago when she finished runner-up at a beauty pageant. Today, at 52, the former teacher is not only a model but a role model too for mature women who nurture a desire to live as they want to but are hindered by the society where religion and culture still hold sway.

What made you take up modelling now? Who were your inspirations?

The teenage dream of becoming a model was always alive inside of me. In 2019, at the age of 50, I won the title of the first runner-up in the beauty pageant India Brainy Beauty. After that, I got the opportunity to prepare my profile as a model. Honestly speaking, I didn’t think about my age when I entered the field. I was fit, confident, full of enthusiasm, and was ready to take on challenges. I saw Dinesh Mohan, an Indian model rocking the ramp in his 60s, and that added to my confidence.

What were the reactions of your family and friends when you ventured into modelling and that too at this age?

Nobody knew my age except the people who were really close to me until I declared it publicly. So the ‘age’ factor was never a deciding factor in choosing or not choosing anything including modelling. But a few asked me why I had such a hobby at this age! My family and friends always support me in whatever I choose to do.

What about the professional fee for modelling assignments when compared to younger models? Did you face any difficulties or have you been discriminated against in this profession?

Till now I haven’t received any assignment that paid in cash, so I don’t really know. But I was once offered less money for a bikini shoot because of my age and was told to compensate with my morals and values. I rejected the offer.

I have faced difficulties as a woman, and also because of my age. From agencies, I heard things like: “We want models for our western wear, so we don’t require mature models.” “You can model wearing our cotton bra and panty. Fancy lingerie is not for mature models.” Even for sarees, which are often worn by mature Indian women, preference is given to younger models.

What is the change that you are trying to bring into society?

I would like to see a change in the mindset of people who think that it is unusual to see women of my age in trendy and modern dresses, fancy lingerie or in activewear doing workouts. It should be as normal as anything else. This will only happen when brands take the initiative to feature mature models in advertising and media in a real and progressive way. I hope to see ageism-free modelling. I would also like to see a change in the mindset of the people who think that after reaching 40 it’s too late to pursue your dreams. You can achieve them at any stage of your life because dreams do not come with an expiry date! Since patriarchy is very deep-rooted in a country like India, people are conditioned to believe that after a certain age, women have to dress sober and in a certain way. Brands can help change the perspectives of people regarding age through their advertising. We have come a long way and brought about change, especially with the inclusion of plus-size models. Similarly, to be more inclusive, we need to include mature models (40+ age) and shatter these ageist stereotypes.

What is behind the “Age Not Cage” campaign?

Age Not Cage, which I started on the platform of Change.org, is not just a campaign or a petition — it’s a voice, a revolution, a movement against ageism prevalent in the advertising, modelling, fashion industry and in our society at large. The motivation for Age Not Cage is to break stereotypes related to age. Through the campaign, I have requested lingerie brands to include mature models (40+ age) in their advertising and media. Lingerie is a basic need for all women regardless of age. By showcasing the products only on younger models, brands show that lacy lingerie or lingerie, in general, is only for women in their 20s or 30s! Are some clothes restricted for certain ages? Aren’t brands then unconsciously sending a message that lacy, sexy lingerie or fancy activewear is only for women in their 20s or 30s, and the desire of a 40+ to wear them is wrong? This is an attire that allows maximum expression of femininity.