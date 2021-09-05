A persimmon a day can keep diseases at bay

It is well-known that an apple a day can keep the doctor away as the nutritional power of the fruit aids in the upkeep of our health. But do we know that there is another fruit called the persimmon which can give a tough competition to the apple in its nutritional benefits? Let us try to understand what this fruit has to offer for our well-being.

The tree which bears this wonder fruit can adapt to any kind of soil and climate. Its nativity ranges from the south of New England to the South-eastern and western parts of the United States. Popularly called the ‘divine fruit’, and that too for the right reasons, this fruit bears Diospyros kaki as its scientific name. They come in two varieties, namely the astringent persimmon and the non-astringent persimmon. The difference between the two is that of the presence of the quantity of the tannin content. Astringent ones have relatively high tannin content when compared to their non-astringent counterparts. Hachiya is one of the most sought-after astringent varieties of persimmon, which is shaped like an acorn. Fuyu is popular amongst the non-astringent varieties and it has a striking resemblance to that of a tomato. This delicious fruit can be a perfect ingredient for your jam, puddings, muffins or cakes.

How to eat a persimmon?

Let us first consider the Fuyu persimmon. As they have a low tannin content, this fruit can be eaten well before it is ripe. They can be sliced and eaten, like how an apple is eaten. In contrast to this, the Hachiya persimmon, which has a high tannin content, should be stored and consumed only when it is ripe or even overripe. The flesh of the fruit should be scooped out and this process can be a relatively messy affair. But the outcome of your efforts can be very rewarding.

Nutritional overview

Persimmon fruit is a power-packed nutritional fruit that can be our health bodyguard in keeping various diseases at bay. Loaded with various vitamins and minerals, this fruit can supply our body with an array of plant compounds like tannins, carotenoids and flavonoids. Each fruit can provide impressive quantities of Vitamin A and C, thus warding off various eye-related ailments.

Health benefits

A persimmon a day can have a powerful positive impact on our hearts. Being a good source of antioxidants, this fruit can help build a powerful immune system, according to various studies. Its high fibre content can be your perfect snack for weight loss. The wide range of vitamins and minerals present in this fruit can also help us to maintain beautiful and shiny skin.

Make the right choice

As far as Fuyu persimmons are concerned the ones which are firm and have a yellow-orange colour should be chosen. As far as the Hachiya persimmons are concerned, the ones which have a deep orange colour have to be chosen without any green spots on them.