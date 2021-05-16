A prized legacy

Seeing the red boxing gloves displayed at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, I am filled with pride. These gloves belong to our very own Mary Kom from Manipur who with her grit and determination won the bronze medal at the London Olympics 2012. These were the first games in which women participated in boxing. Mary Kom has inspired countless people through her ‘main thing is willpower’ approach which has seen her pursue a successful boxing career while breaking stereotypes along the way.

In another showcase, there is an array of mascots of the games. Among them, the white tiger symbolising protection and strength in Korean culture sits alongside a duck-billed platypus, kookaburra and anteater. As I spend time at this showcase, I learn about the importance and attention to detail that goes into curating each mascot.

Championing the idea of Olympism, the Olympic Museum is home to thousands of exhibits, audiovisuals and interactive screens. Lausanne which is known as the Olympic Capital is an apt location for this museum as the city has been home to the International Olympic Committee for the last 106 years. While the Olympic flame continues to spread peace, unity and friendship, the hand fans which are distributed among spectators to keep them cool also tend to double up as advertising mediums. At the 1924 Paris Olympics, the fans were even perfumed.

I spend a couple of hours at the museum, admiring its unique memorabilia before heading to a chocolate-making workshop at Durig Chocolatier. Known for creating organic chocolate bars and truffles, my host starts the workshop with a brief yet interesting history of chocolate making.

As she shows me how to make my own chocolate teddy bear, the child in me squeals with delight as I fill the mould with liquid chocolate. While my creation undergoes freezing, I walk to the shelves laden with freshly made Swiss chocolate. There are delicious meringues, dark, milk and white chocolate bars garnished with edible flowers as well as vegan chocolates. By the time I decide what to buy, my milk chocolate teddy bear is ready.

My evening is spent strolling along the picture-perfect Ouchy promenade where ducks swim, boats bob on the majestic Lake Geneva and joggers get a quick round of cardio. The next day, it is time to explore the historic side of this city which also has a metro. I am in awe of the imposing Cathedral of Our Lady which was consecrated in 1295. Also known as Lausanne Cathedral or the Cathedral of Notre Dame of Lausanne, it is one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in Switzerland. Its well preserved 13th century rose windows depict work in the vineyards with people either picking grapes or pruning vines.

As I continue to walk down cobbled paths, I reach the Town Hall which was built by the Bernese. Still functional, one of its important functions is that if you are a resident of the city, the civil part of your marriage is done here. Perhaps the most famous person to get married here was the late David Bowie in 1992. At the Palud Square, I admire the city’s oldest fountain which has the Statue of Justice in front of

it. Behind it, is the talking clock which was built in 1964. It was gifted by the merchants of the square to celebrate the city hosting the national exhibition. The clock tells a mini history of the city. I learn that there has been a night watchman in the Lausanne Tower since the 16th century. Even today, he carries out his duty from 10 pm-2 am every night narrating the city’s history.

I end my tour at Lausanne Palace, a luxury hotel where the late Coco Chanel stayed for the first two years of her arrival in the city. Even today, the Coco Chanel suite on the 5th floor is coveted. Chanel remains in Lausanne to this day since, upon her request, she is buried at the cemetery. Her tombstone has 5 lions since 5 was her favourite number and Leo was her birth sign.