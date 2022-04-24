A space for stressbuster aquariums

Aquariums have always found a place in Indian drawing rooms but in recent times, there has been a great surge of interest in a particular kind of aquarium — planted or nature aquariums. Perhaps the intermittent lockdowns were the reason for the pique in interest but anecdotal evidence suggests a large number of people have taken to planted aquariums with a zeal unseen before. And thanks to lockdown restrictions, many went DIY.

The books and videos of the legendary aquarist Takashi Amano have become popular in India as more and more people seek ways to nurture their hobby. Founder of the Japanese company Aqua Design Amano, he was the author of Nature Aquarium World, a three-book series on aquascaping and freshwater aquarium plants and fish.

“Planted aquariums are nature aquariums…they are stressbuster aquariums,” says Rupesh Sakpal who runs Mumbai’s biggest aquarium mall. “The craze during the lockdown actually got triggered from the IT hub of Bengaluru and spread to other big cities and towns,” he says.

Sakpal, who is now pursuing an industry-sponsored PhD in aquariums at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Samastipur, says: “Planted aquariums are a combination of art and science. They are a fusion of aquascaping, design, biology, physics, chemistry, geology, water management, hydrology, light, soil, substrate, fish species, fish compatibility and many other streams. You learn a lot, you can start doing it yourself or seek professional help.”

According to him, a little study would help in understanding the ‘golden ratio’ and ‘rule of thirds’. “Finding a balance within the aquarium set-up is important. Newcomers are often excited and introduce fish early...we advise against it; introduce fish only after 45 days of putting water in the aquarium. Let the cycle and biological balance be complete first,” he adds.

“It is difficult to start but not that difficult…you just need to follow the basics. Choosing the right plants and right fish to be put into an aquarium is vital and this needs to be planned carefully,” says hobbyist Akshay Karande.

According to him, the best plants to start off are Green Cabomba, Common Bacopa, Aqua Rose, Giant Mint, and Common Red Ludwigia while the best fish are Neon Tetra, Cardinal Tetra, Hockey Stick, Glowlight Tetra and Cherry Barb. “Beginners can select from these,” he says, adding that planted tanks should have a sense of proportion and harmony.

Veteran naturalist and conservationist Isaac Kehimkar says it is heartening to see how this hobby is picking up. “Aquariums and aquascaping have always been there, but now creativity has reached a different level. Many beginners are going in for planted aquariums. Overall it involves techniques of setting up, decorating and arranging a set of natural elements such as aquatic plants, stones, driftwood and substrates and putting fish in that. These elements are combined in such a way that it becomes aesthetically pleasing,” he says.

The paraphernalia that these aquarists have is unique. “They pump in carbon-di-oxide, use the best quality substrate and sand, have high-tech aeration and filtration systems,” he said. The price begins at Rs 2,500 plus but can go up to lakhs. “It suits all pockets but what is important is dedication and following the basics,” adds Sakpal.

There are several young YouTubers who have got into it and there are national as well as international competitions. “There is plenty of material on the Internet; a lot to read and make notes on,” points out Kehimkar, India’s leading butterfly expert and a hobbyist. "In places like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, the popularity of planted tanks is very high and it is spreading to other cities," he says, pointing out that people are purchasing plants and fish online. "Several hobbyists are importing directly as well." The videos and tutorials by Mayur Dev too are popular and have attracted a lot of eyeballs.