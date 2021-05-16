Breath is life

India has become one of the worst Covid-hit nations in the world today. The second wave of coronavirus has hit the country harder than ever, bringing its healthcare system crumbling to the ground. A rapid, unexpected surge in cases has left people helpless, gasping for oxygen and without beds. A scarcity of oxygen has been found to be the major cause of death in the second wave. In the past few weeks, the number of deaths has skyrocketed due to a critical shortage of oxygen cylinders. Amidst India’s oxygen crisis, however, many individuals have started turning to yoga as a preventive measure to help keep Covid-19 at bay.

Thejashwini V P, a certified yoga teacher and dentist from Bengaluru believes that since yoga involves physical, mental and emotional balance, yoga asanas gently stimulate different organs and help improve circulation. “There are a number of yoga asanas and breathing exercises which when practised regularly, help increase lung capacity and prove beneficial to patients struggling with Covid-related breathing issues,” she adds.

“Chest openers should be an integral part of yoga practice,” believes Abinaya Swaminathan, a certified full-time yoga teacher and practitioner from Tiruppur. “Asanas like Makarasana, Ustrasana, Bhujangasana, Matsyasana, Naukasana help you expand your lungs and work on your upper body,” she added. Pranayam exercises like Nadi shodhan and Bhramari can be practised for the prevention of Covid-19 and also by those who have tested positive for the disease, she adds. Some exercises however are not recommended for people suffering from certain illnesses. “Kapalapathi is for prevention only. You can start with 15 shots of exhaling and gradually increase it up to 40-60. However, people with abnormal BP and difficulties in breathing should avoid this,” explains Abinaya. She adds that when yoga postures are in the prone position, they do spike oxygen levels.

Numerous studies have shown that yoga can decrease inflammatory levels of various markers over longer periods of time. Practising yoga regularly also has the potential to reduce stress and increase a sense of well-being. Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, a pulmonologist, believes that breathing exercises have the ability to reduce anxiety and improve respiratory capacity while recovering from post-Covid complications. However, he advises against the practice of yoga by patients who are actively suffering from Covid-19. “Deep breathing might injure the lung and cause air leaks called pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum,” explains Dr Vivek. “Yoga is however quite useful in the post-Covid scenario for patients suffering from lung fibrosis and anxiety. Pranayam and other breathing techniques can also reduce anxiety levels,” he adds.