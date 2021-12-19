Curb your sweet tooth

When a sugar craving shows up unannounced, it is difficult to ignore it and go on with your business. As much as you’d want to be the person who eats veggies and hummus instead of malai barfi, adding this talent to your resumé may not be all that easy. You might end up feeling guilty afterwards, for not being able to stop yourself at the moment from treating that sweet tooth.

Sweet dishes and desserts are loaded with sugar and may not contain enough nutrients. Obesity and inflammation are increased by consuming too much sugar. High-sugar diets may increase the risk of coronary heart disease and lead to an increased risk of dying from heart disease. Sugar intake is common in India, where sweets are associated with celebrations. A majority of us have no idea how much sugar we consume in a day. Thus, sugar restriction will benefit your health in a variety of ways. Here is how to deal with your sweet tooth before you indulge in a whole tub of ice cream or a bar of chocolate.

Almonds with honey

A lot of us tend to eat sweets like chocolates, pastries or other sugary snacks without worrying about the repercussions. A simple and gradual way to change this is to revise your snacking routine. Almonds are known to have satiating properties that may promote feelings of fullness and will help in building your overall health. According to an epidemiological study done by health professionals, a handful of almonds every day can help decrease blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, lowering your risk of heart disease. If you have a sweet tooth, toss the almonds in a teaspoon of honey and consume them.

Make fruits your best friend

Fruits, in addition to natural sugar, include important minerals and vitamins that are beneficial to health. Fruits are high in fibre and, many of them due to their high water content, make you feel full. Whip up a quick bowl of fruit salad and eat it whenever you crave something sweet. It will not only fulfil your sweet tooth but will also provide you with the energy and some of the nutrients you require.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt or curd is a nutritious option that is high in protein and calcium. Furthermore, some research suggests that curd/yoghurt may be an excellent snack to help manage your appetite and control your cravings. If you want to spice things up, try naturally flavoured yoghurt with bananas, grapes, and strawberries in it. Yoghurt that has living cultures and is free of added sugar is a better option. Or you could add some fresh fruit pieces to a bowl of homemade curd. If you are a vegan, then soy yoghurt can be used. You can also make soy yoghurt into an intriguing dessert by adding almonds, dark chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and other ingredients to it, in addition to the fruits. Most people don’t mind having the occasional sweet treat, so don’t feel bad if you do. Indulge in wise ways as well, such as homemade jaggery based sweets (laddoos made with til, mixed nuts, roasted green gram, or millets). Replace some of your sugary sweets with healthier alternatives and you’ll enjoy munching on these guilt-free sweet supplements.

(The author is a nutrition & wellness consultant.)