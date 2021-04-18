Deliver well

There are a few moments in life as powerful as the elation and joy of getting pregnant. If you’ve been diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy, those emotions can quickly turn into anxiety and concern. But a high-risk pregnancy can be managed and any woman with such a risk can still have healthy babies and safe outcomes.

What constitutes a high-risk pregnancy?

You fall into the category of high-risk pregnancy due to the following factors:

Maternal age: Pregnancy if the women’s age is 35 or older increases the risk for pre-eclampsia and gestational high blood pressure.

Existing disorders: Have medical disorders like diabetes, blood pressure, epilepsy, rheumatic arthritis etc.

Have previous surgeries on uterus like fibroid removal, have multiple pregnancies like twins, have conceived by IVF.

Sometimes you start with low-risk pregnancy but develop blood pressure during the pregnancy or the baby shows a growth lag or fluid decreases with time and then it forms high-risk pregnancy.

Myths associated with high-risk pregnancy?

High-risk does not mean you have an above-average chance of complications during your pregnancy. It does not mean that things will go wrong. You will be closely monitored while you are pregnant and may have special tests to check the health of the foetus. The healthier you are and the better you take care of yourself, the more likely you are to have a smooth, successful delivery.

High-risk pregnancy does not mean all my future pregnancies will also be high-risk: Certain health conditions may change over time and will no longer be a risk in future pregnancies.

Having a high-risk pregnancy does not mean that pregnancy will be more difficult: While high-risk pregnancy may require additional appointments and foetal monitoring, it doesn’t always mean your pregnancy will be more difficult.

High-risk does not mean something is wrong with your baby: High-risk means there is more of a chance of unpredictability in your pregnancy, but it doesn’t mean complications are guaranteed. Many women deemed “high-risk” go on to have problem-free pregnancies and happy, healthy babies.

If you’re over 35 then your pregnancy will be high-risk: If you’re 35 and healthy, then your pregnancy has a good chance of also being healthy. Age alone isn’t the only driver of high-risk pregnancy. Typically, high-risk pregnancies are a combination of age and other medical factors.

Any major change in your lifestyle is hazardous with a high-risk pregnancy: Under the advice of your doctor, lifestyle changes can actually help you and your baby! Changing your diet to include more nutritious foods and adding in moderate activity and exercise will help you feel great and kick-start healthy habits for the baby, too.

Some tips to prevent a high-risk pregnancy

No one wants a complicated pregnancy. To get pregnant these days is itself a challenge and on top of that to have sleepless nights for 9 months worrying about yourself or the baby is not easy. How to ensure that yours is an uncomplicated pregnancy?

Plan early: Don’t wait for the biological clock to start ticking. The older you get, the chances of miscarriage will increase. The baby might show more incidence of having a chromosomal abnormality. Problems of diabetes and blood pressure can hound you too. Late twenties to early thirties is the ideal age for pregnancy.

Start with a healthy BMI: Your weight plays an important role in determining your risk of pregnancy. The more overweight you are, the riskier it is. It becomes difficult to carry the baby through the term in an uneventful fashion. Exercise regularly and keep your weight under control before pregnancy and during pregnancy.

Do your medical check-up regularly: Your sugar and TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) should be measured regularly. Even before conceiving, do the blood tests to make sure these values are fine.

Do a pre-pregnancy counselling with your gynaecologist: You will be advised a folic acid tablet to take, some blood tests will be done and ultrasound of pelvic organs to make sure you are healthy to start a family. Many women discover first time during pregnancy that they have a huge tumour in the uterus — fibroid or ovary has a cyst. It suddenly takes your pregnancy to the high-risk category and can lead to severe pain or poor growth of the baby or miscarriages.

Visit the doctor regularly: During pregnancy, visit the gynaecologist regularly. Timely check-ups, blood tests and ultrasounds help to pick up any trouble early and prevent bad outcomes. Grandma will continue to say that ultrasound is harmful to the baby but actually it helps in correctly identifying troubles that are commonly seen nowadays like low fluid around the baby. A doctor will inform you about when and which scan to do and interpret it later.

Eat healthy: Eating an appropriate diet in pregnancy is of utmost importance. A balanced diet with the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins will prevent common deficiencies in you and the baby including anaemia, Vitamin B12 deficiencies. The inclusion of fibres in the diet will keep the common problem of constipation away. Make sure all dairy products are pasteurised and all meat/eggs are fully cooked which will bring down the risk of infections.

(The author is an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist.)