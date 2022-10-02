Do you really need the ‘sunshine vitamin’ supplement?

Vitamin D, also known as the ‘Sunshine Vitamin’, is an essential nutrient for several vital requirements of the body. The body acquires this vitamin through the food that is consumed and is also produced in the body by the hormones, the major source of vitamin D is sunlight, and thus the name. Vitamin D is the soluble fat in the body, and it helps absorb and retain calcium and phosphorous that helps build and strengthen the bone. Studies have also shown that it helps reduce the growth of cancer cells in the body, shields the body from getting affected by infections, and fights against them.

A vitamin D deficiency can lead to some health issues in children as well as adults. Children with Vitamin D deficiency suffer from skeletal deformities and body pain, rickets, developmental delay, hypoglycaemic seizures, tetanic spasms, cardiomyopathy, and dental abnormalities. Adults also suffer from hypoglycaemic seizures and tetanic spasms. It also leads to osteomalacia and bone deformities and pain in adults. The importance of vitamin D has caused an increase in the demand for the consumption of supplements and the wide range of availability in the market.

Supplements are preferred and promoted more during the winter when sunlight isn’t available in abundance. Also, the required amount of vitamin D is difficult to be met with diet alone, and thus people shift to supplements to meet their body requirements.

Vitamin D supplements are prescribed by doctors for patients who are unable to meet the required amount of vitamin. Patients with limited exposure to sunlight, and those who are unable to meet their vitamin requirements through diet due to an allergy to milk or being lactose intolerant take to supplements. Also, menopausal women, obesity patients or the ones that have gone through gastric bypass surgery are prescribed supplements.

However, recent studies and reports have shown that there is no clear indication of the said benefits of vitamin D supplements on bone health or in the prevention of cancer cell growth.

The supplements available do not help in any diseases directly linked to the deficiency of vitamin D in the body. Lower levels of vitamin D in the body are, in fact, caused due to health conditions and not actually a cause of any heart or bone-related health conditions.

Does it help bone health?

Vitamin D supplements are largely believed to improve and strengthen bone health; however, there are no clear signs or medical proof of the claims being true. Vitamin D supplements do little to no help in preventing fractures or preventing osteoporosis. Patients who consume vitamin D supplements are at an equal risk of fractures as the ones that don’t take the supplements. It also doesn’t really help people with low levels of vitamin D in their bodies.

If one wants to continue to take vitamin D supplements to enhance the nutrient level in the body, take them as per prescribed by the physician. One has to be cautious not to overdose on the vitamins as that could cause the build-up of unwanted toxins in the body. As vitamin D is a ‘fat soluble’ nutrient, it gets stored in the liver for a long time.

If one wants to take supplements and believes it to be beneficial, it is advised to do so with the prescribed amount of vitamins. Don’t overdose on the supplements just because it says they can help prevent diseases.

(The author is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon.)