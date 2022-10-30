Eat right & go with the flow

Eating healthy foods during your period is key to staving off bloating and cramping, writes Vidhi Chawla

Vidhi Chawla
  • Oct 30 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 00:45 ist

Pain and periods seem inseparable. Did you know that your diet actually plays a very important role during periods? With strong food cravings around this time of the month, being mindful about what we consume so that we have a cramp-free and pain-free period is key. There are some foods that women should avoid during periods.

Spicy and salty food: If you are craving spicy peri peri fries or a pizza or veggies loaded with spices, you are on the wrong track as an excess of spices and salty food will actually lead to water retention leading to bloating and it’s a big no as it may cause ulcers and increase your pain and cramps.

Coffee: Have you heard about vasoconstriction where your blood vessels get narrowed? Well, coffee leads to vasoconstriction and this leads to extreme cramps and pain.

Red meat: Red meat does provide the protein and iron needed but did you know that red meat contains arachidonic acids and increases prostaglandins which lead to excessive cramps and bloating?

Refined food: Refined foods are the main reason for PMS discomfort and it increases your blood sugar level and is a major source of cramps, bloating and water retention.

Dairy products: We know it sounds surprising but yes they contain high levels of arachidonic acid which can increase your discomfort, especially for PCOS women and increase the level of cramps.

Here are some suggested foods to eat to avoid cramps and pain during periods. Green leafy vegetables, Omega-3 rich foods, lentils and seeds are all good inclusions in one’s diet when on a period.

(The author is a dietician.)

