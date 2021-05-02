Fruity twist

With health on everyone’s mind, nuts, dry fruits and fresh fruits have now become an integral part of everyone’s daily diet. While nuts and seeds are a storehouse of vitamins, minerals and proteins and also provide the much-needed fibre, they are dense in nutrients and thus should be used in moderation. Again, fruits are extremely healthy and loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, have anti-cancer elements and are high in fibre but are low in calories. The health benefits of nuts and fruits milked for what they are worth, quite literally, could be the answer to balancing their intake in our diets.

Regular consumption of these promotes healthy gums and teeth, radiant skin, connective tissues, etc. They also have the capacity to lower BP, bad cholesterol and cut down the risk of cancer. Being rich in quality fibre, they aid in good digestion and are gut-friendly too. When used in a balanced combination, they are low fat and high in fibre. Generally, it is advisable for adults to eat the whole fruit to get the maximum benefit as juicing and straining removes valuable fibre content. Young children, the elderly and convalescent can go for juices, as it is easier to drink and can be easily digested.

But if you are bored of having them in their true form, try these milkshakes that can break the monotony. Instead of using plain milk, create some new tasty, nutty and milky varieties.

Al-mango allure

Take about 20 almonds and blanch (remove the skin by soaking in hot water for 5 minutes, then plunging in cold water, to loosen the skin); Grind to a very smooth paste by adding water. Add about half a glass of water and mix well, to get almond milk. Blend with one glass of ordinary milk; toast a little saffron and grind to a powder and add to the milk. Add sugar or honey, to taste along with a pinch of cardamom powder. In a serving glass, put about ¾ tsp of ripe, but firm ½ inch mango cubes. Next, add a layer of 1-2 tbsp of banana cubes; Pour the almond milk;

Garnish with crushed pistachios and serve chilled with crushed ice. Serves two. Serve with a long spoon.

Musk melody

Grind a tsp each of toasted musk melon seeds, watermelon seeds and sunflower seeds to a smooth paste; add enough water to make it one glass; add one glass of plain milk and blend well with jaggery powder or sugar, to taste; stir in ¼ tsp of cardamom powder and chill. In a serving glass, put 3 or 4 tbsps of chopped musk-melon (kharbuj), 2 tsp of soaked, softened and drained raisins, figs or dates and pour the chilled milk; Garnish with a sprinkling of crushed cornflakes or soft-seeded pomegranate seeds. Serve with a long spoon; serves two.

Apple appeal

Peel and chop an apple and puree in a blender; add ½ glass of water to make it thick; add one glass of plain milk along with sugar, honey or maple syrup and 2 pinches of cinnamon powder; blend well. In a serving glass, put 2 tbsp of chopped bananas, 2 tsp of softened and chopped figs and pour the milk over. Serve chilled with almond slivers. Serves two.

Pine nut punch

Grind about one cup of coconut gratings and extract the milk of medium thickness to get one glass of milk; add one glass of plain milk, along with 4 tbsp of pineapple juice; add sugar or honey to taste, and blend well. In a serving glass, put about 2 tbsp of finely chopped pineapple pieces and 2 tsp of banana cubes; pour the milk. Garnish with a few coconut slivers and serve chilled, with a long spoon. Serves two. Fresh white coconut gratings could be used instead of slivers (thin slices); Pineapple juice could be frozen and used.

Choconut treat

Mix one glass of medium thickness coconut milk with one glass of plain milk; add sugar or honey to taste. Make a paste with ¼ tsp cocoa powder with water and blend well with the milk; stir in ¼ tsp of vanilla essence and mix well. In a serving glass, put 2/3 tsp of chopped strawberries; pour the milk and serve chilled with a long spoon. Serves two. Even choco chips could be sprinkled as a garnish.

Cashew-orange cheer

Soak about 12-15 split cashews in hot water for 2-3 hours; drain and grind to a smooth paste with water; make it one glass by adding water; add one glass of plain milk and blend well; stir in ½ tsp of rose essence.

In a serving glass, put about 2 tbsp of orange segments and 2 tbsp of chopped banana; pour the milk over this; serve garnished with a tsp of toasted and crushed walnuts and rose petals; serve chilled; serves two. Serve with a long spoon. Soaked and softened raisins can also be added to this drink.

The prep

Fruits and nuts could be used in different combinations of one’s choice.

Crushed ice could be used instead of chilling, depending on the drink.

As far as possible, retain the original flavour and never mix flavours.

Frozen fruit juice cubes, could be added for enhanced relish and colour.

Soften hard dry fruits like dates, raisins, figs, etc .,by soaking in water, before use.

Serve in sparkling clear glasses.