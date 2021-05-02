Hard facts about hernia

A hernia is a medical condition that is common in both men and women but it is more prevalent in men. It may be asymptomatic and pain-free, but sometimes hernia can cause discomfort and pain. A hernia comes out when an organ pushes through the opening of the muscle tissue that keeps the organ in place. An abdominal hernia is one of the most common hernias that occurs between the chest and hips area and in some cases hernia can also occur in the upper thigh and groin areas. There are different kinds of hernias out of which inguinal hernia is very common where the intestine pushes through the groin or the lower abdominal wall. Most inguinal hernias occur in men and newborns as the abdominal walls in babies are weak. Hernias aren’t life-threatening for everyone, however, they need to be surgically treated to prevent complications.

Inguinal and femoral hernias are caused by weakened muscles that may have existed since birth or are caused by ageing and repeated strains on the abdominal and groin areas. Exertion, obesity, pregnancy, frequent coughing, or straining can all cause strain and lead to the formation of hernia.

There are different types of hernias that show different symptoms at different stages. The main five types of hernia are Inguinal Hernia (inner groin), Incisional hernia (resulting from an incision), Femoral hernia (outer groin), Umbilical hernia (belly button) and Hiatal hernia (upper stomach).

Symptoms of hernia

At first, an inguinal hernia can show no symptoms or can give just a sensation of heaviness or pressure in the groin. Symptoms are most likely to appear after prolonged standing and engaging in activities that increase pressure inside the abdomen, such as heavy lifting or due to persistent coughing.

The symptoms of a hernia include:

Swelling in the groin or a bulge: A hernia in the abdomen or groin can cause a visible lump or bulge that can be pushed back in or it disappears when you lie down. It causes discomfort and pain in the affected area.

Severe stomach pain: A part of the intestine can get stuck in the abdominal wall as well. This is referred to as incarceration where it can cause bowel obstruction and intense pain.

Complex symptoms: Some hernias, such as hiatal hernias, may present with more complex symptoms. This may include symptoms such as heartburn, difficulty in swallowing, and chest pain.

These signs should not be overlooked and should be reported to a doctor as soon as possible. Although there is no effective non-surgical treatment for hernia, the following basic measures will help prevent the disease or at least reduce the severity:

Maintain a normal body weight: When people are overweight or obese, the abdominal wall gets constantly squeezed by the extra body fat, causing complications in the abdominal region leading to the incidence of hernias. Hence, one should eat a healthy diet and maintain healthy body weight.

Avoid smoking: Smoking obstructs the healing of both old and new wounds. If a wound from an initial procedure does not heal properly, the muscle may split, resulting in a hernia.

Avoid lifting heavy weights: Lifting heavy objects repeatedly will result in a hernia. Abdominal muscles may be weakened by heavy lifting, so it is important to not lift heavy objects.

(The author is a laparoscopic surgeon.)