Healing herbs

During winter, various environmental changes take place making us prone to diseases like the common cold, flu, fever, and much more. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen our immune systems. Ayurvedic herbs are often recommended to help boost our immunity. Immune systems are most challenged during winter, as we are more susceptible to catching a cold and flu. Following the right diet and a proper exercise regimen to support the immune system thus becomes essential. Ayurvedic herbs like Liquorice, Guduchi, Haridra, and Tulsi have exceptional medicinal properties that can help strengthen the immune system, making us less prone to diseases,” she adds.

Liquorice

During winter, people often complain of sore throats. Liquorice helps in easing sore throat issues as it has antibacterial properties. Besides, it helps in curing upper respiratory tract problems such as the common cold.

Guduchi

Guduchi, also known as Giloy, is one of the most valued herbs in Ayurveda. It aids in detoxification. It is also extremely effective against the common cold and provides relief against asthma, bronchitis, and several other diseases.

Guduchi can also help increase the body’s resistance to illness and stress, supporting the overall immune system.

Haridra

Haridra is the Sanskrit name for turmeric, a traditional Ayurvedic herb that has healing properties. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help keep the skin glowing and are beneficial in the long-term management of infections, allergies, and oxidative stress in chronic ailments. Haridra also helps improve digestion, supports the circulatory and immune systems, and provides relief against arthritis and the common cold.

Tulsi

Consuming tulsi is beneficial in strengthening our immunity. The antimicrobial properties of tulsi make it an exceptional choice to help prevent respiratory ailments. This herb also provides relief from chest congestion, suppresses cough, and helps in the mobilisation of mucus. This winter, eat a healthy and balanced diet to nourish your body. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet to boost immunity and keep illnesses away.

(The author is a senior research associate with a wellness company.)