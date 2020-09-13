Hit and miss

I was travelling on the flight when I had a romantic encounter with a handsome young man. I am older, but fit and married. At the end of the journey he gave me his number. I can’t stop thinking of him. What should I do?

Kalyani

Dear Kalyani,

I am amazed that during these Covid-19 times you not only managed to travel safely but you also had a romantic fling. How jet-setting!

This young man seems quite a ride. In my experience, men who hit on you on a plane are Boeing Constrictors.

They will swallow you alive. If you want to have fun, go for it, but don’t expect anything.

If you lose your heart to him, be prepared for a crash landing.

My doggy Ninkoo died two years ago. He was the bestest dog in the world with the cutest pink tongue. He liked idli. On some evenings I still cry thinking about him. I am thinking of getting another dog. Will this be betraying Ninkoo?

Tia

Dear Tia,

My condolence on Ninkoo’s death. Losing him must have been ruff. Getting another dog is pawsible if you are ready. Don’t look at it as betrayal for you are NOT replacing Ninkoo. Nothing can replace Ninkoo, he is furever. You are just sharing your love with another doggy because your heart is big enough to give more love. Woof!

Help! She’s in my Math tuition class and I can’t concentrate. I am in 12th standard and I know this year is very important but I just keep looking at her fingers scribbling sums. What should I do? Should I approach her?

Asif

Dear Asif,

If you can’t multi-task and pay attention to both, math and beautiful fingers, I’d suggest focus on Math. Not studying this year will add up. Imagine her in this hip college and you under house arrest at home re-doing your boards.

Not cool, especially when you think of sum boys who will pass their 12th, walk up to her easy and ask HER OUT.

I am a 72-year-old very conventional lady and have done no wrong thing. My husband passed away some time ago. These days, from the time I wake up to the time I sleep, all my thoughts are of regret. My life is filled with regret. This is in fact, the first time, I am writing to a personal column though I have had so many personal problems. I don’t know what to do.

Saras

Dear Saras,

I don’t think there are any lives lived which don’t have regrets in them. You have two choices — think of your regrets or think that you still have a little time left. Imagine how free you are NOW — you can ignore society’s demands and you don’t have to listen to anybody.

So go ahead and do what your heart demands. Nobody will judge you, they’ll just think you are going ga-ga. As someone said, One Day or Day One — you decide.