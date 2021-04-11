Hit the floor

Bladder issues or prostate-related problems in men are natural and a normal part of the ageing process. While this is not considered to be dangerous, it may, however, cause irritation, and many men, therefore, search for ways to improve the situation. Some of these symptoms include difficulty in starting urination or stopping urinating, frequent urination, a continuous need to pass urine etc.

There are certain exercises in yoga that are proven to be helpful in preventing this condition. Yogic practices can improve and strengthen the muscles that lie in the pelvic floor.

Asanas can help in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles which cause a reduction in pelvic tension helping to improve bladder control and making urination easier. Along with strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, the following yoga poses can also be helpful in improving the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and reduce stress.

Vajrasana or Thunderbolt pose

Slowly kneel down placing your pelvis on your heels. You can place a pillow on your calves in case you have any knee-related issues.

Keep your toes facing outward and heels placed slightly apart from each other. Straighten your back and place your palms on your knees in Prapthi Mudra where palms face up. Look forward and hold for 10-15 seconds.

Mandukasana

From the Vajrasana pose, place your right palm on your left palm and keep them on your belly button or navel. Now gently press your stomach inwards without exerting too much pressure.

Exhale and bend forward while looking straight. Hold your breath in this position for some time. Slowly inhale and return to the initial position.

Shalabasana variation

Sleep face down on your stomach placing palms under your shoulders. Keep your feet together and inhale lifting up the right hand, and left leg behind. With your knees straight lift up your head and chest also. Exhale to bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

Marjariasana variation

From your tabletop position or Marjari asana, inhale slowly lifting up the right arm. Keep it in line with your shoulder and position it parallel to the floor. Now, simultaneously lift the opposite leg up behind you. Straighten and align it with your pelvis.

Hold your balance on your left palm and right knee with the head and neck in a relaxed position. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat with the other hand and its opposite leg. Sitting for long periods puts a lot of pressure on your prostate gland causing it to become inflamed over a period of time. Try to take frequent breaks and walk around briskly. Also, remember to stay hydrated.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & Yoga-preneur.)