Ice, ice apple

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of the scorching summers? Ice creams or cool drinks, isn’t it? Well, after tasting this delectable fruit — the ice apple — I am sure, your priorities might no longer be the same.

With Borassus flabellifer as its scientific name, this succulent fruit can pose a tough challenge to any other seasonal fruits like the mango or the watermelon in quenching your thirst.

Native to the southern Indian subcontinent, this delicious fruit is fondly called Nungu in Tamil, Tari in Hindi and Taati Ningu in Kannada. This fruit can be seen in clusters on palm trees.

Cutting the top portion of the fruit reveals those juicy, translucent edibles embedded in three sockets covered with a relatively thick yellow skin.

Though the skin leaves a mildly bitter aftertaste, the jelly-like portion it covers is truly luscious and you cannot resist it by eating just one of them.

The succulent part of the fruit is usually easily available from the vendors who can be seen selling them on every other street during the summer months, especially in Tamil Nadu. Going in for the tender ones and not the ones which are too ripe is always better.

This is because the matured ones tend to diminish in their refreshing taste and also in the quality of goodness. The fruit is best when consumed fresh because of its poor shelf life.

Ice apple payasam

Firstly, the jelly-like portions of the fruit have to be extracted after removing their pale-yellow outer covering.

About four to five pieces of the ice apple have to be blended. Meanwhile, two cups of milk have to be simmered until it gets reduced.

7-8 tablespoons of sugar have to be added along with condensed milk according to taste. The blended ingredients should be mixed to the simmering milk and should be allowed to boil till a thick consistency is achieved.

Garnish the delicious payasam with roasted nuts like cashews, almonds and walnuts.

Healthy all the way

The succulent nature of ice apple not only keeps the body hydrated but also relieves us from hunger cravings as it gives a feeling of fullness.

Being a powerful storehouse of nutrients and minerals, it can keep all summer-related ailments like heat stroke and skin rashes at bay.

Thanks to the phytochemicals present in them, they can also ward off various dangerous ailments like breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Also, it is safe to consume the delectable fruit during pregnancy as it can keep the vomiting sensations at bay.

Liver diseases too can be avoided, as this fruit can flush out toxins accumulated in this organ of the human body. Its high potassium content is the source of such relief.

To cut a long story short, this delectable fruit serves as your sweet companion as well as a powerful disease warrior during these scorching summer months. Beat the heat with the summer angel — ice apple!