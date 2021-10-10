It’s a sugar-coated truth

Childhood obesity continues to be a growing concern across the globe mainly due to rapidly changing dietary practices and a sedentary lifestyle in developing countries especially India where the prevalence stands between 22% and 24%. With the current pandemic condition, the numbers could be even higher. Prevalence among other countries also ranges between 19% and 22%. Important factors contributing to childhood obesity include high socio-economic status, residence in metropolitan cities, lack of awareness and false beliefs about nutrition, marketing by food companies, increasing academic stress, and challenges in physical activity.

Further, concerns associated with childhood obesity have been linked to metabolic conditions like Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus which initially is reversible and later can progress to a permanent condition.

Childhood diabetes management can be challenging since not many tablets can be safely given to children and eventually one has to consider injectable treatment with insulin which can be an uphill task. Another important aspect to consider is the early-onset metabolic syndrome which compromises elevated cholesterol, blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes which poses a risk to premature cardiac condition and progression to adulthood obesity. Growing concern also seems to be obesity associated with accumulation of fat in the liver which can derange its function as it causes inflammation to liver cells and can lead to early liver failure.

What are the preventive measures of obesity?

An approach to managing childhood obesity should be preventive and aimed at avoiding metabolic complications. This can be very challenging owing to the pandemic since most children are either restricted from going out or there is a lack of motivation with involvement in outdoor activities mainly due to the plethora of available gadgets. With regards to dietetic activities, the availability of fast food is a growing concern and added to this would be an increasing trend of nuclear families where both parents are working leaving little time to spend with their children. This also poses as a cause for concern to families with regards to diet leading to an increasing trend towards online ordering of fast food.

The most important strategy in managing childhood obesity is with regard to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The need of the hour would be to increase focus on building a positive and friendly relationship between parents and children aimed towards achieving a better quality of life. Priority should be given to education about health awareness among parents which can then be transferred to children. Further, one should encourage increased physical activity within Covid health regulation, aiming a minimum of 45 to 60 minutes of aerobic activities like cycling, jogging, skipping, etc., which can bring in added benefits. Positives achieved can be shared with rewarding incentives aimed at further encouragement. If there is a need, a social support intervention can be taken.

With regard to a healthy diet, steps should be taken to avoid fast food on regular basis. Instead, focus on home-cooked food, salads with coloured vegetables and fruits. If it is hard to totally avoid fizzy beverages and junk food items like colas, crisps and bakery products, then have them sparingly as even that could have rewarding effects.

(The author is a consultant endocrinologist.)