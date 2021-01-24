Joint jive

You’re weathering January and while the warm glugs are pouring into your diet, the nip in the air slows down blood circulation and muscles turn stiff. Ensure effective movement of your joints to stay agile and alert by practicing simple yoga asanas at home

“Yoga isn’t simply an hour on the mat, it is a lifestyle,” explains yoga expert Nishtha Bijlani. “Choose to live consciously and mindfully by making way for a yogic lifestyle — a blend of right habits, exercise, breath awareness, food, thought process and inter-personal relations.”

“Yoga asanas improve upon lubrication of the joints and release stagnant energy in the body that otherwise makes us dull and lethargic. Abhyangam (self-massage) is a great self-care practice during the winter. Use warm sesame oil to massage your entire body to nourish tissues and release muscular tension. Both yoga and abhyangam have a calming effect on the body and mind. They relax the central nervous system, maintaining body suppleness. Having the right foods as per the seasonal changes is very important as well. Include ghee, olive oil, avocado, nuts, figs, dates... in your diet during winter for good joint health and for maintaining the warmth in the body. Stay hydrated with fluids by including soups, herbal tea and warm water to prevent dryness of the internal system and the external body,” she advises, in addition to the following asanas:

Uttana Shishosana (Puppy Pose)

When you perform this asana, you release the stiffness from your upper spine by stretching the neck, shoulders and chest. It betters your posture and energy levels.

Method: Slip into a kneeling position on your mat. Place your palms ahead of your knees and start to slide them forward slowly. Rest your forehead or chin on the mat. Make sure you do not slide forward too much. Remember to maintain the knee to hip alignment. Hold for 15 secs and repeat.

Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

Great for releasing the tightness in the hips, hamstrings and groin, this asana makes way for a deep stretch in the legs while releasing pent up energy in your lower extremities.

Method: Assume the kneeling position and slide your right knee forward, keeping the back leg straight. Ensure not to sit on your foot. Instead, keep the heel ahead of the groin. Gradually bend forward by bringing the head to the forearms. Repeat the same on the left side. Hold for 30-45 secs on each side. Repeat

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

This pose brings dual benefit through a sideward bend and a hamstring stretch, releasing the tightness in your spine and hips. Fob off lower backaches and energise yourself through this asana.

Method: Set a distance of 3 and 1/2 feet between your legs. Turn open the right foot facing to the right side. Open your arms lengthwise at shoulder level, and bend the body to your right. Rest your right palm on the thigh or shin and extend the left hand toward the ceiling. Repeat the same on the left side. Hold for 30 secs on each side. Repeat.

Parighasana (Gate Pose)

If you constantly experience ‘cracking’ of the joints during winter, this asana will ease out the tightness in the calves, hamstrings, groin and spine.

Method: Get down on your knees. Extend the right leg to the side, keeping the left knee on the mat. Make sure the right foot is strongly pressing on the mat. Slowly bend your body to the right side and place the right palm on the leg. You can extend the left hand up in the air. Repeat the same on the left side. Hold for 30 secs on each side. Repeat once again.

Marichayasana (Seated Twist)

This pose helps to twist open the spine, providing great fluidity and circulation in the trunk. The spine experiences a rotation starting from the lumbar to the neck, relieving aches or tension.

Method: Sit on the mat with your legs straight out. Bend the right knee, keeping the left leg open. With your opposite hand i.e. the left hand, hook your left elbow against the right knee. Turn your head slightly to the side. Continue to breathe normally. Make sure the legs do not shift, let the twist remain just in the upper body. Repeat the same on the left side. Hold for 30 secs on each side. Repeat once again.