Keep calm & WFH

As the pandemic continues, so is the work from home (WFH) culture of trying to balance both our personal and professional lives. Remote work has today, changed our entire lifestyle where laptops and phones are now glued to our side, free time is filled with endless checking of emails and virtual meetings and weekends are probably scheduled with plans for the next week. This new lifestyle has not only led to increased stress but also impacted our mental health. Hence, it is important to prioritise a healthy mental balance. As we all try to adapt, digital has also played a role in making our lives more convenient and comfortable. Whether it is relying on smart devices, IoT-enabled home appliances or even simple meditation methods, we try to find ways to maintain a peaceful environment at home in these tough times. Let’s take a look at five easy ways to focus on our mental well-being while we continue working from home:

A digital detox hour

WFH has seen a significant increase in screen time every day. It is highly suggested to practice a digital detox hour post working hours to sit down in peace and stay away from any digital screen time. We can also use digital detox tracking apps to help remind and track our detox hours regularly as well as get a progress report every week. Furthermore, we can also turn to voice assistants at home to help us with a soothing meditative therapy session or even listen to calming sounds/music to help us wind off from the daily hustle.

Experience moments of silence

Fans are generally one of the most commonly used appliances in an Indian household. While fans generally create a cool and calm atmosphere at home, it becomes difficult to relax especially when they make unnecessary and irritating noises throughout the day. It becomes even more disturbing when such ambient noises distract us while on a teams’ call making us unable to focus or during the night when we’re trying to sleep peacefully. We can, therefore, opt for smart silent fans with ActivBLDC technology as it delivers high airflow at very low noise levels, can be controlled via an app or voice assistants as well as ensuring 50% savings on electricity cost which, in a way, gives us peace of mind.

Hangout virtually with friends

It is also important to virtually catch up with our loved ones and colleagues other than just work calls. While it becomes extremely difficult to find motivation and continue working every day in a monotonous manner, such hangout sessions or even digital dates can prove to be mood boosters and help in increasing productivity levels.

Lighting to suit your mood

Lighting our spaces has a direct effect on our mood and the aesthetic value of our homes. Whether it’s elevating our ambience or revamping our room with 16 million colours, these LED lamps can be paired with multiple smart devices and controlled with voice assistants. It ensures we not only have fun but also gives a refreshing vibe to our room. It also helps us wind off on the weekend or focus on work when it’s needed. Thus, mood lighting can be a huge differentiator in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Fitness & sleep

tracking smart bands

WFH has limited our physical activity, however, it is very important to keep up with our fitness routines via simple easy functional exercises that can help us stay fit and healthy during these times.

With WFH extending our working hours, it has surely taken a toll on our sleep schedule. It is thus very helpful to use fitness and sleep tracker smart bands that can help track our workout progress and also maintain a healthy sleep schedule to make sure we stay fresh, healthy and happy.

(The author is with a leading consumer electricals company.)