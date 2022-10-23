More than just a ‘pregnancy mask’

Have people ever mentioned the pregnancy glow to you? During your pregnancy, it is common to develop new, discoloured dark patches on your skin. If you noticed them, don’t be alarmed. You have probably got melasma, a condition that affects most expectant mothers.

What is melasma?

Melasma or hyperpigmentation is a skin disorder, also known as the ‘mask of pregnancy or pregnancy mask’. Colour-producing cells called melanocytes exist in the skin and impart different shades of colour to our skin.

Melasma is a condition where the colour-producing cells in the skin produce extra pigment and result in dark skin patches.

This skin condition is mostly seen affecting pregnant women. However, it must be understood that melasma is innocuous.

It doesn’t pose any threat to the mother or the baby. Despite, the condition being harmless, the changes that can appear on the skin or the face of an expecting mother, due to melasma, can be disheartening.

Melasma symptoms

The distinct symptom of melasma is the darkening of the skin. Dark patches may appear anywhere but there is a certain predilection for this condition and mostly these patches appear on the face, forehead, cheek, chin or around the mouth. They have aggravating factors too.

The longer you are exposed to sunlight, the darker and more obvious and pronounced this condition is.

It is also observed that this condition worsens with advancing gestational age, that is, as you are further along in your pregnancy, you may notice these patches worsening with time. But unlike other skin disorders, melasma is seldom associated with pain.

Keep in mind that any kind of itching, soreness or pain is not a normal finding with melasma. Should such symptoms persist, along with the dark patches, then you may have developed another condition and it is less likely to be just melasma.

Such associated symptoms must not be ignored and it is advisable to consult with your doctor if there are any additional or severe symptoms.

When does melasma start in pregnancy?

Melasma most commonly starts in the second or third trimester. However, it may also start at any point in your pregnancy. If at the start of your pregnancy you are exposed to too much sunlight it may be difficult to presume the causes of skin darkening, until a much later stage. They simply act as confounding factors. The diagnosis can be made with certainty only at later stages and that too after finding characteristic features.

How do you treat melasma?

To understand the treatment, we need to first understand the primary causes of melasma. Correction of the same would help in reducing the likelihood of developing those nasty patches which are of aesthetic concern in the present day. It has been found that the inciting factors are hormonal imbalances and nutritional deficiencies. Iron and vitamin deficiencies, possibly vitamin B12 have been found to be the cause of melasma. If you want to get rid of/ reduce the incidence of melasma, you need to ensure that you take care of your nutrition aspect as well. Here are a few things to do:

Eat a diet comprising fruits and vegetables including green leafy vegetables which are rich in both iron and vitamin B12.

Stay hydrated as it is the magic elixir for healthy skin and hence helps in easing melasma as well.

Getting sufficient sleep helps as it is yet again an indispensable tool to ensure good skin and is an integral part of healthy antenatal care.

Avoid precipitating factors like sunlight. Carry an umbrella and stay indoors whenever possible.

Round off your diet with supplements like omega-3 fatty acids.

Consult your doctor for any potential deficiencies in vitamins or iron.

What’s to rejoice about melasma is that most cases just don’t need any specific treatment beyond this as it corrects on its own and goes away after pregnancy.

If your melasma doesn’t fade on its own after pregnancy, you may need to seek treatment from your dermatologist, who might suggest some topical medication or may even consider skin-lightening procedures. Needless to say, with melasma, being patient is the key. We understand that it’s easier said than done but as explained, maintaining a healthy lifestyle helps in preventing the condition from progressing during pregnancy. Apart from being an aesthetic concern, melasma is just another condition coexisting with pregnancy. Akin to other pregnancy symptoms that wane away within a few months post-pregnancy, melasma too follows that rule. It vanishes after delivery in most mothers and you will see your face return to the normal pre-pregnancy state.

(The author is a consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, laparoscopy & fertility specialist.)