Onions that make you smile...

We frequently find green tips on the onions in our pantry. Have you wondered why? We buy spring onions from the market, which are referred to as scallions or green onions. Are these greens and sprouts on the onions the same? If we slice the roots of an onion bulb and plant it in soil, would they generate more bulbs? Like the layers of an onion, many questions arise. I’ve tried my best to untangle these questions for you.

Onions belong to the genus Allium, which is Latin for garlic. Leeks, chives, shallots, as well as garlic and onion, belong to this genus. Onions are biennial plants, which implies that their entire life cycle takes two years. The best method for growing onions is from seed. The black-coloured seeds are scattered across the soil. Emerging seedlings are moved to a larger area with adequate spacing between each seedling. As an onion seedling grows, it goes through many stages. The tender onions called scallions are harvested after 4-8 weeks. Spring onions are harvested after 8-12 weeks. The onion bulb takes 20-24 weeks to mature. If they remain unharvested, they will develop green shoots and bloom in the second year, subsequently produce seeds, and the plant will eventually die.

Commercially, some varieties of onions are harvested as annuals. The stems and roots are removed and they are then sun-dried. They are further stored in a cool, dry environment and finally sold in the market, which we purchase from a grocery store. When storage conditions change, these onions will utilise the energy stored in them and sprout. Remember that they have not completed their life cycle and growing greens is their natural way to complete it. Many assume that these sprouted onions when transplanted to soil or water will yield other onion bulbs, which is not the case. They yield greens which we can use for garnishing. These are known as bolting onion greens.

Scallions and spring onions are immature onion bulbs. Scallions have a small white bulb at the base and long, green, cylindrical immature leaves. They are pulled from the ground when they reach a height of about 4 to 6 inches. This typically occurs about 4 to 8 weeks after planting.

If you don’t pick the scallions and allow them to grow for another month, they become spring onions. The green foliage is taller and more robust. Spring onions have a stronger flavour than scallions but a softer flavour than bulb onions. They are both used frequently in soups and stews.

Shallots are also members of the Allium family but behave differently from typical onions. They tend to be smaller in size and have a more delicate, sweet flavour. In contrast, shallots can be cultivated from the bulbs of mature plants. Each mature bulb often contains a number of smaller bulbs, or “cloves” that can be placed in the soil to grow new plants. This method of propagation is comparable to growing garlic.

Onions are grown in many regions of India and can be planted during both wet and dry seasons. The time required for a plant to reach maturity varies with the sunlight. Onions require full sun of six to eight hours to develop well. They get bigger and sweeter if there is more sunlight. Onions are big feeders and require soil rich in nutrients. Before planting, amend the soil with compost, manure, or other organic matter to increase its fertility.

Similarly, onions require regular moisture throughout the growing season. Therefore, water them consistently. The flowers in the onion plant are an unexpected feature. The flowers grow on a tall stalk and are visually pleasing. They attract pollinators and therefore some are planted along with tomatoes and chillies in a shared garden bed. Some gardeners grow onions for the purpose of adding flowers to the landscape.

The next time you come across a sprouted onion, consider growing it both for its greens and flowers and enjoy the beauty it brings to your garden. Until next time, happy gardening.

Motley Garden is your monthly kaleidoscopic view into a sustainable garden ecosystem.

The author believes that gardening is not just about plants and how to nurture them. It is also about bees, butterflies, insects, flies, and bugs that make it their home. She is on social media as @neelavanam