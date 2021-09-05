In today’s tech-savvy world, it is impossible for many of us to think of any entertainment that does not involve screen time as we are constantly flitting between different digital media. In fact, young parents enter parenthood with a strong determination of not introducing their kids to phones and screens but soon have to as they cannot find a way out while trying to silence a wailing kid or one that refuses to eat. Screen time refers to the number of hours spent watching tablets, mobiles, LED screens, televisions etc., but this comes with its share of health issues. What can we do to balance screen use and other healthy habits?

Excessive exposure to screens can cause headaches, eye strain, dry and irritated eyes.

The light emitted can affect the biological sleeping routine which can lead to obesity, poor attention, pain, irritability.

Excess exposure to this light affects the peripheral retina which is used during the night. When this is exposed to high-energy blue light, it leads to disproportionate enlargement leading to myopia. We now realise that the shortcuts we take to get work done for the baby can in turn have lifelong effects.

On asking some of the parents who have been trying to reduce screen time and indulge their baby in activities that are productive have mentioned the following pointers that have worked for them:

There’s a famous saying “Be what you want your child to be.” Hence, avoid using your gadgets too often around your babies unless it’s important.

A majority of the parents mentioned that spending time with the baby helped in reducing the baby’s screen time.

Maintaining a limited time during which the gadget can be used and then kept at a place not reachable so that they do not reach out for it.

Show them a few pictures of damaged eyes and in very easy terms explain to them how excessive watching can affect their eyesight.

Involve them in activities that help in cognitive development. Get a nice illustrated storybook which you can read to them. Get a game that involves learning new colours, number games etc.

Teach them mindful eating where they eat and focus on chewing properly.

Always encourage them in outdoor and educational activities that they are interested in so that they don’t waste time indoors in front of the screen.

It is a bad idea to let kids watch something while eating as they do not realise how much they are eating and this can later lead to obesity.

Less chewing of food can also lead to low metabolism.

Watching something while eating will also take away the quality time you would spend with your family at the table.

According to the World Health Organisation, infants (less than 1 year) should:

Be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play — more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes in the prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake.

Not being restrained for more than one hour at a time (eg., prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back).

Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

Have 14–17 hrs (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hrs (4–11 months of age) of good quality sleep, including naps.

Children 1-2 years of age should:

Spend at least 180 minutes in different physical activities at any intensity, including moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day, again, more is better.

Not being restrained for more than one hour at a time (eg., prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time.

For one-year-olds, sedentary screen time (such as watching TV or videos, playing computer games) is not recommended.

For those aged 2 years, sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

Have 11-14 hours of good quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

(The author is the executive nutritionist for a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)