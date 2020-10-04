Skyscrapers, souks & a seacoast

Most Indians are familiar with Sharjah because of cricket. It was in 1981 that the Sharjah Cricket Stadium opened and was the first venue in the region to host international cricket in the Middle East. The current IPL series is also being played here. But there is more to Sharjah than just cricket. It has souks, skyscrapers, and a seacoast. Sharjah is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. The Federation of UAE was formed on December 2, 1971, and comprises the sheikhdoms of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman. Sharjah is the third largest emirate and the only one to have land on both, the Arabian Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Oman.

Sharjah is a much more open city than Dubai, which has buildings cheek-by-jowl. As there is no “clutter” of too many buildings, Sharjah is a much more enjoyable place with a distinct architectural style of all its modern public and official buildings. The shoreline of Sharjah has beaches with the whitest sand of all the beaches I have seen. I took a handful of sand in a sachet to take it back home as a souvenir.



Sharjah coastline



In the Sharjah creek area, you can watch the traditional activities of trading and fishing. Sharjah creek has for centuries been a focal point of life. This was the original settlement for fishing, pearling, and trading. Sharjah is dotted with mosques with tall minarets. On a drive around the city, one can see many spectacular mosques which are examples of modern Islamic architecture characterised by intricate and striking latticed (jaali) design.

There are many shopping areas in Sharjah — from traditional souks to modern malls and hypermarkets. Here you can shop, as the cliché goes, till you drop. However, even window-shopping, as I did, is a pleasure. At Souk Saqr, an old neighbourhood, you can buy incense, herbs, and spices. You will find artisans at work at Al Sanasiya.

Souk Al Arsah is probably the oldest market place in the UAE and was the meeting place for the Bedouins and their camels in the old days. Charcoal from the desert was traded here for rice and materials brought in by the seafaring merchants of India and Iran. You get old coins, traditional antiques, models of old ships, and boats. The Central Souk is one of the most popular souks in Sharjah. There is an extraordinary array of exotic handicrafts as you delve into a maze of more than 600 shops over two levels. Here you can find Bedouin jewellery, silver and brass models of Arabian dhows, Arabic oils, perfumes, and cosmetics.

There is something for the art buffs too. The Sharjah Art Museum is what is known as the Arts Area as it has gallery after gallery of stunning landscapes, cityscapes, and portraits painted in oil, watercolours, and acrylics. You can get a glimpse of the history of the region through Orientalist painters of the 18th and 19th centuries as well as modern creations in its contemporary Arab Art wing.

Equally unique and interesting is the Calligraphy Museum in the heart of Sharjah. You can feel the energy flowing through the beautifully written script. Significant works of art from the Arab world, created by local and international calligraphers, are on display here.