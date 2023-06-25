The frozen delight

The science behind making ice cream involves a process called emulsion. An emulsion is the combination of two or more liquids that don’t usually mix together, like oil and water. In ice cream, the fat molecules from the cream are dispersed evenly throughout the mixture thanks to the addition of an emulsifier like egg yolks. This creates a smooth and creamy texture.

When the ice cream mixture is frozen, water molecules in the cream freeze and form ice crystals. To prevent the ice cream from becoming too icy, air is incorporated into the mixture during the freezing process by churning or stirring it. The air helps to keep the ice crystals small, giving the ice cream a smooth texture.

Frozen dessert vs gelato

A frozen dessert can refer to any type of dessert that is served frozen, while gelato specifically refers to a type of frozen dessert that is made with milk, sugar, and flavourings. Gelato is a type of frozen dessert, but not all frozen desserts are gelato. Frozen desserts can include ice cream, sorbet, sherbet, frozen yoghurt, and more. They can be made with a variety of ingredients and come in many different flavours and textures. Gelato, on the other hand, is a type of Italian ice cream that is known for its dense, creamy texture and intense flavour.

Ice cream vs gelato

Ice cream and gelato are both frozen desserts, but there are some key differences between them. Ice cream is a frozen dessert made with cream, sugar, and flavourings. It usually has a fat content of at least 10%, which gives it a rich and creamy texture. Ice cream is churned while it freezes, incorporating air into the mixture and giving it a light and fluffy texture. Gelato, on the other hand, is an Italian-style frozen dessert that is made with milk, sugar, and flavourings. It has a lower fat content than ice cream, usually around 4-8%, which gives it a denser and smoother texture. Gelato is churned at a slower speed than ice cream, which results in less air being incorporated into the mixture and a denser texture.

Sorbet

Sorbet is a frozen dessert that is similar to ice cream and gelato, but it does not contain any dairy products. Sorbet is made by mixing water, sugar, and fruit juice or puree together and freezing the mixture. Sorbet can also be made with other ingredients like herbs, spices, or wine. Because it does not contain any dairy, sorbet is a good option for people who are lactose intolerant or vegan.

