The heartburn of GERD

Oesophageal cancer occurs when cancer cells develop in the food pipe, alias oesophagus, that is situated in the middle of the chest. It is a tube-like structure that connects the mouth and throat to the stomach. Cancer starts at the inner layer of the oesophagus and can spread throughout the other layers of the oesophagus and to other parts of the body (metastasis).

Risk factors that can cause oesophageal cancer include smoking, drinking alcohol habitually and family history.

The other risk factors include Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), if left untreated, it can trigger oesophageal cancer. People who show symptoms such as recurrent heartburns, chest pain and sore throat due to acid reflux must approach a doctor and get appropriate medication.

People who are vulnerable to the disease should approach a doctor for appropriate evaluation and treatment. In most cases, people get diagnosed only when the symptoms are noticeable and severe, which becomes challenging for doctors to treat the patients. However, after a certain age, adopting routine health checkups can rule out chances of getting diagnosed in the end-stage. Treatment of oesophageal cancer depends on many factors and the habits of the patient, including the stage of cancer and the overall health of the patient.

Surgery: The damaged part of the organ or the whole oesophagi may be removed if it is completely damaged.

Radiation therapy: Kills cancer cells with radiation.

Chemotherapy: Strongest therapy with powerful drugs that attack cancer cells throughout the body; typically used in combination with radiation therapy and/or surgery for a better cure.

Targeted therapy: New and better treatments that target specific aspects of cancer to curb cancer growth and spread in the body of a patient.

Immunotherapy: It helps the immune system to attack cancer cells by itself to develop normal cells and stronger ones.

Photodynamic therapy: Targets cancer cells with special laser light to stop their growth and to reduce the risk.

Electrocoagulation: In this process, an electric current destroys cancer cells in the patient.

Cryotherapy: Freezes cancer cells to help shrink a tumour.

Endoscopic mucosal resection: This is done to treat patients with pre-cancers or initial stage cancers, by removing the inner lining of the oesophagus.

Radio-frequency ablation treatment: This is done by using a device that targets cancer cells with radio-frequency energy. It is sometimes used for patients who are diagnosed with early cancers.

(The author is a radiation oncologist.)