The sizzling tadka

Who doesn’t love the fiery sizzle of a tadka? As such, every Indian household is familiar with its characteristic drizzle and intoxicating aroma. Despite the mind-boggling diversity, it’s fascinating to observe this traditional garnishing technique being religiously followed in kitchens across the length and breadth of our nation. As it is widely known, the basic flavour profile of a dish is manifested by the range of spices that go into it. And what sets Indian cuisine apart from the rest of the world is our unique way of utilising the right blend of spices in the tadka or tempering. Although the elements used may be specific to the region as well as the recipe, the underlying concept remains the same.

When the whole or crushed spices are quickly heated in oil or ghee, they release their essence into the fat. The essence includes even the nutritive and medicinal properties along with the flavours, so the wholesome potential of spices is extracted while tempering. You’ll know when the process is complete as the seasonings gently roast and splutter and a typical crackling is heard, and meanwhile, an appetising aroma spreads all over the place.

Eventually, the flavoursome goodness gets delivered into the dish. This is a lively and gratifying step that you wouldn’t want to skip no matter what, as it is simple and instantaneous, and is known to enhance the aroma, taste, texture, and colour thus transforming an everyday meal into something more interesting and

indulgent. The effect of the tadka is in fact very well pronounced, so much so that some of its colloquial monikers are effectively used outside the culinary realm as well. For instance, in a lighter vein, phrases like ‘tadka maar ke’ and ‘oggarane haaki’ mean that things are being exaggerated. Also, the term tadka has become synonymous with Indian cuisine and some restaurants and eateries have welcomingly embraced it in their title. It wouldn’t be incorrect to state that nearly all Indian dishes either commence with a dash of tempering or would certainly conclude with one.

For many rice-based dishes, stir-fries, dry sabzis and curries, preparation begins with a tadka in a big pan while the rest of the ingredients are added in sequence and cooked. And for chutneys, dals, gravies, and raitas, a nice tadka at the end lends the desired finishing touches. Above all, when restaurants vouch for their secret style, it is precisely their ‘double tadka’ — both at the beginning and at the end — that sparks magic into the platter! Spices like mustard, cumin, red chillies, coriander, fenugreek, fennel seeds, cinnamon, cardamom are among the ones commonly used. Other herbs and aromatics include curry leaves, bay leaves, turmeric or haldi, asafoetida, ginger, garlic, green chillies, onion, and tomato. Further, the texture is rendered by lentils such as chana dal and urad dal, cashew nuts, almonds, and peanuts. You’ll have to keep in mind that the ingredients must be introduced in a defined order in quick succession with the ones needing longer cooking tossed in first and those that burn easily going in last.