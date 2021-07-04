The snap before the bite

Snapping a picture before taking a bite has become an integral part of dining for many. Be it to post the photo on social media, share it with a loved one or just for memory's sake, with these tips, your food will definitely look better, irrespective of how it tastes!

Lighting the scene: Using natural light often makes the food bright, capturing little details of the dish. If that’s not an option, then place the plate next to or under a lamp. It will light up the entire plate. Shadows are good, but it can hide components on the plate. But in most cases, you should try to avoid harsh shadows and harsh light. Pro tip: Cover the flashlight of a spare mobile phone with a layer of tissue paper and place it wherever you feel fit, like on the top, front or the side of the plate to make a good picture. Never use the on-camera flash.

Plating is everything! There are culinary courses on just how to plate dishes. But don’t worry. Plating is nothing but the presentation of a dish. A simple way to achieve basic plating is to keep the main part of the dish prominent, maintaining space from other items in the frame. Shoot when the food is fresh. Avoid overcrowding your plate. Select a suitable plate for your dish; pay attention to its colour, size and shape. Don’t over garnish, keep it simple!

Top? Side? Front angle? We often take pictures from the top angle, i.e., placing the camera directly above the food. This works best as it includes the background as well as the objects surrounding the plate. It emphasises the shape and colours of the food. Top angle creates a scene when the cutlery and objects are neatly arranged. However, some dishes look great when you shoot from the front. The classic 45-degree angle will provide a natural look. Consider the shape and size of the dish when choosing the angle. If you are confused, just shoot from multiple angles and opt for the one you like.

Setting the scene: Select a background which is fairly neutral. This allows the food to be prominent and creates less distraction. If the background is too colourful or cluttered, the viewer’s attention will be drawn away from the food. Depending on your angle, place the cutlery or objects like dry ingredients and props, which help in setting a scene for your dish. Props add life and character to food photos. It might be tempting to put a lot of things around the plate, but it won’t look good on the camera. Remember not to overkill, less clutter the better.

Colour pop: Colours are extremely important in food photography as it draws the attention of viewers to your picture. You want the colours of the food, plates and background elements to appear rich and accurate. Bumping the colour saturation in the editing app helps. Sometimes a few little edits can really make a photo pop. Filters? Heavy use of filters can change the colour and tone of the food, making the image look unappetising. So, use your own judgement and use filters sparingly, if at all. Knowing how to use it to get the best possible images is key.

Food photography, when done right, can set the mood in a easy and fabulous manner. For instance, a photo that includes two plates, a bottle of wine, candles, a flower on the table, and other elements in the background with that perfect lighting speaks for itself. So, explore all the angles and don’t be afraid to experiment and get creative!

P.S: Enjoy the meal too!

Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.

The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on Twitter and Instagram @pushkarv