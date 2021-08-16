Bulletin board

Fashion courses

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3m3CAvm.

Scholarships

Institute for Grooming Professionals announces scholarship schemes for aspiring candidates of CA, CS and CMA for all levels. Scholarships are designed for girls, specially-abled students, re-appearing student, children of para-medical staff, children of defence personnel etc. Register at https://bit.ly/3CS7Pzh.

News listening internship

Sportskeeda is hiring interns for a News Listening (NFL) profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Creative Writing & English Proficiency may apply by August 24. The stipend is ₹8,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0428.

Journalism internship

EurAsian Times is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by August 20. The stipend is ₹8,000-12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0429.

Script writing internship

ShishuPuram (Early Childhood Organisation) is hiring interns for a Script Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with

Creative Writing, English Proficiency (Written) may apply by August 25. The stipend is ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0430.

System administration internship

Kofluence is hiring interns for a System Administration profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 25. The stipend is 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0431.