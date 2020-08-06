Bulletin Board

Scholarship

Foundation for Excellence is offering scholarships to students wishing to pursue BE, BTech, MBBS or 5 years integrated programme. Students whose family income is less than

Rs 2,50,000 per annum are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to ffe.org or contact 080 25201925.

Certification programme

Jigsaw Academy in partnership with IIM, Indore, is offering certification programme on People Analytics and Digital HR. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2DgXt2a.

Crash course

Edvizo is offering free online crash course for JEE-Advanced 2020. Apply by August 6. For more information, log on to www.edvizo.com/cc.

Virtual summit

Unacademy is organising a three-day live virtual summit for GATE and ESE aspirants from August 7 - 9. For more information, log on to www.unacademy.com.

MSc in drug discovery

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for MSc in Drug Discovery Science course. For more information, log on to bit.ly/3i2TDZd.

Finance internship

Guide2Success is hiring an intern for Finance profile. Students with Knowledge of Financial Modelling may apply by August 9. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-860.

Graphic design internship

In A Nutshell is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile. Students with knowledge of Adobe Illustrator may apply by August 9. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-861.

Machine operations internship

Wurfel Kuche is hiring interns for Machine Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 9. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-862.

Social media internship

Telyport Technologies is hiring interns for a Social Media Marketing Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency may apply by August 8. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-863.

Data analytics internship

Political Sampark is hiring an intern for Data Analytics profile. Students with Knowledge of SQL and MS-Excel may apply by August 9. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-868.

Technical writing internship

Reach Technologies is hiring interns for Business Research profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 9. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-869.

Content creation internship

Toolbox is hiring interns for Voice Over Art and Content Creation profile in Bengaluru. Students with Knowledge of English and Kannada proficiency may apply by August 9. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-870.

Operations internship

Able Jobs is hiring interns for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by August 9. The stipend is Rs 12,000 - 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-871.

CAT mock test

TIME institute is conducting a free mock CAT exam cum scholarship test on August 8. For more information and to register, log on to https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4484.