Bulletin Board

National qualifier test

TCS iON has launched a new standardised test on general abilities to arrive at NQT Score for young job seekers in IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors. Register by October 17. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/34kxf8q.

Medico journalism internship

TheRightDoctors is hiring interns for a Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 10. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-918.

Journalism internship

Expanrr is hiring an intern for a Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 7. The stipend is Rs 3,000 - 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-909.

Video editing training

Internshala Trainings has launched video editing training with multi-language video support. For more information, log on to Internshala.com.

Entrepreneurship summit

IIM Bangalore is hosting Eximius 2020, a national entrepreneurship summit, online on October 17 and 18. For registration and more details, visit www.eximius-iimb.com or write to eximius@iimb.ac.in.

UG and PG courses

Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru is inviting applications for UG and PG courses. Apply by October 10. For more information, log on to www.ksoumysuru.ac.in or contact 080

23448811, 9844506629.

CAT course

Unacademy is offering preparation programme, free mock tests and advanced workshops for CAT aspirants. For more information, log on to www.unacademy.com.

PG programme

Imarticus Learning is offering PG programme for Agile Business Analyst. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3h6jsY1.

Scholarship programme

University of South Florida is offering We Got U-SF Scholarship and Waiver programme. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3hqhIZM.

News anchoring internship

Mompreneur Circle is hiring interns for an Anchoring profile. Students with

knowledge of English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by October 9. The stipend is Rs 4,000 - 6,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-919.

Content writing internship

Corenco Enterprises is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 8. The stipend is Rs 8,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-916.