Bulletin Board

Executive programme

IIM Lucknow and WileyNXT are offering an Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management. Apply by November 23. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2HSkavt.

Robotics challenge

SP Robotic Works is organising National Coding and Robotics Challenge 2020 for children aged 7-16 years. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3jbuagf.

BA in digital media

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for BA Digital Media and Society course starting in September 2021. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3bzSVk4.

NMAT exam

Applications are invited for NMAT exam. Apply by November 30. For more information, log on to www.nmat.org.

Xavier aptitude test

Xavier School of Management is inviting applications for Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 to be held on January 3, 2021. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to https://xatonline.in.

PG courses

Bangalore University is inviting applications for various PG courses. Apply by November 21. For more information, log on to bangaloreuniversity.ac.in or contact 8800775164 or 080-22961082.

Scholarship test

Vedantu is conducting Vedantu Master Scholarship Admission Test for students from Classes 6 to 12 for various competitive exams. Apply by November 29. For more information, log on to vmst.vedantu.com.

Writing internship

The Tech Portal is hiring an intern for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of social media marketing, wordPress, creative writing, CMS and English proficiency (written) may apply by November 17. The stipend is Rs 4,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-947.

Journalism internship

Tekka Brekka is hiring interns for a Journalism profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by November 13. The stipend is Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-948.

PR internship

Astromata is hiring interns for Media and Public Relations. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by November 16. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-949.

Content writing internship

Idea Usher is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile. Students with knowledge of Blogging, MS-Word, Digital Marketing and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by November 18. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-950.

Vendor management internship

JustWash Car Care is hiring interns for a Vendor Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken) may apply by November 18. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-951.

Digital marketing internship

City Greens is hiring interns for a Digital Marketing profile. Students with knowledge of Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Google AdWords may apply by November 18. The stipend is Rs 12,000 to 16,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-952.

Video journalism internship

Reporticmedia is hiring an intern for Video Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of video editing, video making and Hindi proficiency (spoken) may apply by November 14. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-941.