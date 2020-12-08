Bulletin Board

PG programmes

Azim Premji University is inviting applications for PG programmes. Apply by December 25. For more information, log on to www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/pg.

MBA course

Shiv Nadar University is inviting applications for MBA management degree programme. For more information, log on to www.snu.edu.in.

UG courses

Atria University is inviting applications for UG courses. Apply by January 03, 2021. For more details, visit www.atriauniversity.org.

PG diploma

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is inviting applications for PG Diploma in Management. Apply by December 31. For more information, log on to ediindia.ac.in.

MBA in decision science

NMIMS School of Business Management is inviting applications for MBA in Decision Science programme. For more details, visit https://nmat.nmims.edu.

Career counselling

Great Learning is offering free career counselling to students and professionals in areas like AI and Machine Learning. For more information, log on to www.greatlearning.in/gl-excelerate.

Hackathon

Amazon in association with Skillenza is organising an online hackathon for college students. Submit entries by January 19, 2021. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3lQRxxd.

Journalism internship

Mansa is hiring interns for journalism profile. Students may apply by December 10. The stipend is Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-966.

Proofreading internship

Internshala is hiring interns for Proofreading and Client Interaction profile. Students with English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by December 8. The stipend is Rs 16,667 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/D-968.

Operations internship

True Beacon is hiring interns for Operations profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office may apply by December 10. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-969.

Accounts internship

Bahety Avadhesh & Company is hiring interns for an Accounts profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Office and Tally may apply by December 10. The stipend is Rs 12,000 to 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-970.