Bulletin Board

Various courses

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Center for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine invites applications for BSc, MTech and MSc courses along with dual degree programmes in association with University of Arizona, USA. The last date to submit applications is July 31. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3v6ECwB.

Management internship

WissionTalks is hiring interns for a programme management profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, PowerPoint, copy writing, English proficiency may apply by May 27. Stipend will be ₹2,000 to ₹ 3,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0374.

Social media marketing

Alippo Learning is hiring interns for a social media marketing profile at work from home. Students knowing Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/Creative Suite/After Effects, digital marketing, creative writing, UI & UX Design, spoken English and Hindi may apply by May 27. Stipend will be ₹5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0375.

Operations internship

Matter Gifting is hiring interns for an operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills may apply by May 27. Stipend will be ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0376.

Marketing internship

Basic Games is hiring interns for a marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by May 27. Stipend will be ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0377.

Courses in communication

Whistling Woods International invites applications for UG, PG and diploma courses in filmmaking, acting, animation & game design, media & communication, fashion design, music, visual communication design and event management. The last date to register for entrance exam is May 24. To apply, log on to bit.ly/2RoBiOz.

BA, BBA programmes

Mahindra University’s School of Management, Hyderabad invites application for BA (Economics & Finance), BBA (Digital Technologies) and BBA (Computational Business Analytics). Students can apply at bit.ly/3uTP36q.

Brand management course

International School of Design, Delhi invites applications for admission to diploma and bachelors' programmes in fashion and masters diploma in luxury brand management. The last date to apply is May 31. Visit, https://bit.ly/3wae9Ot for more information.

Courses in fashion design

Indian Institute of Art & Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London invites applications for UG courses in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. The last day to apply is May 24. For details, log on to www.iiad.edu.in.

Blockchain startup course

Digital University Kerala invites applications from entrepreneurs for a 14-day online certified blockchain startup programme. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2QqWnaI.