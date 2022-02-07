Bulletin Board - Feb 8, 2022

Fashion design courses

The Indian Institute of Art and Design in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. For details, visit www.iiad.edu.in.

Technology journalism internship

The Tech Portal is hiring interns for a Technology Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of creative writing, English proficiency (written), and WordPress may apply by February 14. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0534.

Journalism internship

Healthcopeia Foundation is hiring interns for a Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of anchoring, British English, creative writing, English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by February 16. The stipend is ₹3,500 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0535.

Marketing internship

Bikayi is hiring interns for a Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of market research may apply by February 21. The stipend is ₹15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0536.

Sales internship

Treadfit Technologies is hiring interns for a Business Development profile in Bangalore. Students with knowledge of English proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by February 17. The stipend is ₹18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0537.

Online courses

Admissions to Lovely Professional University’s UGC-entitled online undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes are presently open. For further details, visit www.lpuonline.com.

Financial aid

Vivo, in collaboration with Vidyasaarathi, is providing a financial scholarship award and a smartphone to meritorious Class 11 students. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3Hh53FO.

Teach for India

The Teach For India Fellowship programme is an opportunity for fellows to serve as full-time teachers to children from underserved communities in some of the nation’s most under-resourced schools. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3s3uft5.