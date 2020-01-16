Bulletin Board January 16

Course on cybersecurity

University of Maryland is offering an online course on Cybersecurity Specialisation. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2rmL6M4.

Life skills certification programme

Banjara Academy is starting a new batch of their Life Skills Certification – Train the Trainer Programme on January 23. For more information, log on to www.banjaraacademy.org or contact 9538859316.

PhD in economics

Ruhr Graduate School of Economics, Germany invites applications for PhD programme from candidates having master’s degree in Economics or related disciplines. The last date to apply is March 23. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2sPIYNc.

PG in public policy

Applications are invited for Post-Graduate Programme in Public Policy at Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru. The last date to apply is January 18. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2tA3G3V.

Graphic design internship

Mobile Premier League is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by January 27. The stipend is Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-691.

HR internship

TapChief is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (Spoken and Written) can apply by January 28. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-692.

Coaching for IIT JAM

Centre for Physics is starting coaching for IIT Joint Entrance for Masters (Physics) 2021 from February 2020. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2tWJh9s or contact 9379794873, 9739629914.

MBA programme

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies is offering MBA Dual specialisation programme. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2NoezNr.