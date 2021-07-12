Bulletin Board - July 13

Course in law

Bangalore University invites applications for admission to BA, LLB (Honours) course in University Law College. The last date to apply is August 12. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3hZcFBj.

MBA at IIMU

IIM, Udaipur has invited applications for MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management. The last date to apply is August 20. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3yNeJmF

Anchoring internship

Student Khabri is hiring interns for an anchoring profile. Students with knowledge of English and Hindi may apply by July 19. A stipend of Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 per month will be provided. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0408.

Reporting internship

FundTaxGuru is hiring interns for a work from home reporting profile. Students with knowledge of report writing may apply by July 19. The stipend will be Rs 2,500 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0409.

Graphic design internship

Harts India is hiring interns for a graphic design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills may apply by July 31 at https://bit.ly/DH-0410. The stipend will be Rs 8,000 per month.

Marketing internship

Kaalia Productions is hiring interns for a social media marketing profile in Bengaluru. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0411 before July 21. The stipend will be Rs 8,000 per month.

Course in AI

IIIT-Delhi along with Great Learning invites applications for PGD in computer science and artificial intelligence. The last date to apply is July 17. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3xDN73h.

Tech courses

SVKM’s NMIMS invites applications for BTech and MBA Tech programmes at campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Navi Mumbai and Indore. Visit, https://bit.ly/3wtUvgp for details.

C\UG, PG, diploma courses

Dr C V Raman University, Bilaspur invites applications for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. The last date to apply is July 14. For details, refer to https://bit.ly/3yMT4uP.

BTech, management courses

NIIT University invites applications for BTech and BBA programmes. For details, visit https://bit.ly/36vZOkI.

Scholarship

University of Hull, UK has announced scholarships for its UG courses. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3AOyLiJ.

Scholarship for various courses

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow invites applications for masters scholarships for various courses. The deadline to apply is August 31.

Courses in designing

Indian Institute of Art & Design, and Kingston School of Art, London is inviting applications for UG/PG programmes in fashion designing, interior designing and other related courses. Details can be had on the website https://bit.ly/2UIdMgB. The last date to apply is July 26.

Financial planning course

FPSB has launched an Integrated Financial Planning course. Visit, https://bit.ly/3hwzCg3 for details.

Various courses

Sanskriti University, Mathura invites online applications for admission to various courses in engineering, management, commerce, education, special education, humanities, social sciences, pharmacy, agriculture, fashion designing, law and legal studies, tourism & hotel management, medical and allied sciences. The last date to apply is July 31. Log on to https://bit.ly/3e6wsh0, for details.

Various UG/PG courses

IMS, Noida invites applications for various UG/PG programmes in business management, law, mass communication, and information technology. For details, refer https://bit.ly/3APQMNs.

