Bulletin Board July 18

Graphic Design internship

Tuutr.com is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by July 27. The stipend is Rs 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-584.

Finance internship

Autoninja is hiring interns for Finance profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, Accounting and Tally can apply by July 29. The stipend is

Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-585.

Business Development internship

Baraati Media & Entertainment is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by

July 27. The stipend is

Rs 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-586.

HR internship

Slay Coffee is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken and written English with knowledge of MS-office can apply by

July 31. The stipend is

Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-587.

Robotics course

MVJ College of Engineering, Bengaluru is offering specialised courses in Robotics and Industrial Automation.

For more details, log on to www.mvjce.edu.in or contact 080 42991040 or 9535499465.

Diploma in Plastics Technology

Indian Plastics Institute is conducting part time Diploma Course in Plastics Technology commencing from July 21, 2019 to April 30, 2020. The course is scheduled twice in a week on Saturdays from 6 PM to 8.30 PM and on Sundays from 10 AM to 1 PM at UVCE College, Bengaluru. For more information, contact 9845050290 or 9880612014 or write to scjbangalore@scjgroup.net.

Scholarship for BSc students

Dr Reddy’s Foundation is offering the Sashakt Scholarship for girl students pursuing BSc. The scholarship award is Rs 2,40,000 for three years of study, which will cover college tuition fees, study expenses and basic living costs. Apply by July 31.

For more details, log on to www.sashaktscholarship.org.

Means-based scholarship

HDFC Bank Educational Crisis Scholarship Support 2019 invites applications from students studying in Classes 6 to 12 and those pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate, or PhD courses who are unable to bear the cost of education. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2uDsB4B or contact 011-430-92248 (Ext: 116).

Post-doctoral fellowship

Indian Institute of Human Settlements, Bengaluru, is seeking Post-doctoral Fellows to join its Academics and Research programme. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2xCnwKS or write to admissions@iihs.ac.in.

Fashion Design programme

International School of Design invites application for Bachelors, Masters and Diploma Programmes in Fashion Design. For more information, log on to insdschool@gmail.com or contact 011-42461100 or 9958616801. Apply at: https://bit.ly/2HcatTM. The last date to apply is July 31.

MSc in Biotech

University of Essex, UK, is inviting applications for admission for its MSc Biotechnology and Molecular Medicine programmes for the October intake for 2019-2020 session. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2JGgN8k. The last date to apply is August 10.

Landscape Architecture course

The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications for MA Landscape Architecture course starting in September 2019. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2JGqROD or write to landscape-admissions@sheffield.ac.uk.

Management course

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for MSc Global Innovation Management course starting in September 2019. Students applying for this course will be eligible to apply for a Faculty of Engineering Excellence Scholarship. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/30yVgFa or write to dmem-pgt@strath.ac.uk.

Advanced Data Science course

IMT CDL is offering Post-graduate Programme in Advanced Data Science in collaboration with Ernst & Young India. For more details, log on to www.imtonline.com.

Certification programmes

Edureka has launched certification programmes in Robotic Process Automation, Microsoft Azure, Automation Testing, Salesforce, DevOps, AI, Machine Learning, AWS DevOps etc. For more details, log on to www.edureka.co.

Life Skills olympiad

Skillizen Learning Foundation announces the launch of registrations for International Life Skills Olympiad, 2019, for students from Classes 3

to 12. For more information, log on to www.lifeskillsolympiad.org.

Coaching workshop

Reinvent, a coaching and consulting firm, is conducting a coaching workshop called Thinking Revolution on July 20. For more information, contact 8880423157.

Book selling event

Bookchor, an online bookstore for pre-owned books, presents its flagship event ‘Lock the Box’ where you can buy pre-owned books till July 21 at Elaan Convention Centre in J P Nagar, Bengaluru, from 9 AM to 10 PM. For more information, log on to www.bookchor.com or contact 0124-4561150.

Women startup summit

Kerala Startup Mission is hosting a Women Startup Summit on August 1, in association with the Indian Women Network floated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kochi. For more details, log on to https://startupmission.in/womensummit. The last date to apply is July 30.

NMAT by GMAC exam

Registration to NMAT by GMAC exam for management aspirants is open from July 2 to October 3. Aspirants can register through www.nmat.org.in.

Logo contest

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is organising a logo and tagline contest. The last date to submit is August 5. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2LnMyq2.

Skill development programme

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, AMC Engineering College, Bengaluru, is organising a short-term training programme on professional skill development for students of final and pre-final year from all engineering disciplines from July 19 - 23, 2019. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2JLvEOM.

Digital Marketing course

Great Learning has launched a new online programme in Strategic Digital Marketing. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2XS1HBE.

Lowe’s India scholarship

Lowe’s India is offering scholarship to support the educational pursuits of meritorious students studying in Classes 8 and 9 belonging to low-income families in Bengaluru. For more details, contact 9538425420.