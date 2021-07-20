Bulletin Board - July 21

Bulletin Board - July 21

English courses

British Council invites students for online spoken English course. For details, refer to https://bit.ly/2UkRr9e.

 

Journalism internship

Reportic Media is hiring interns for work from home journalism profile. Students with proficiency in English and Hindi (spoken) may apply by July 26 at https://bit.ly/DH-0412. The stipend is Rs 3,000 per month.

 

Media internship

Mansa is hiring interns with knowledge of report writing. Those interested may apply by July 24 at https://bit.ly/DH-0413. The stipend will be Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month.

 

Operations internship

Analytical Investments is hiring interns for operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel may apply by July 28. The stipend will be Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0414.

 

Project coordination internship

Gyanpro Educational Innovation is hiring interns for project coordination profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by July 28. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0415.

 

Various courses

Sanskriti University, Mathura invites online applications for admission to various courses in engineering, management, commerce, education, special education, humanities, social sciences, pharmacy, agriculture, fashion designing, law and legal studies, tourism & hotel management, medical and allied sciences. The last date to apply is July 31. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3e6wsh0.

 

Management courses

Jain and upGrad are offering MBA and BBA with added advertising and branding or strategy and leadership as specialisations. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2TfIPQC.

