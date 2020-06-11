Bulletin Board June 11

E-internship programme

Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Bengaluru has launched an E-internship programme for trainee psychologists and social workers. For more information, contact 9448374392.

NEET test series

Pearson is conducting MyInsights NEET online test series. A pan-India remote proctored test will be conducted on June 13. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3eIBLkC.

Master of arts

Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Science is inviting applications for MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics and MA in Art and Peace studies. For more information, log on to https://manipal.edu/gandhian-centre.html or write to gandhian.peacestudies@manipal.edu.

Banking exams

Oliveboard has introduced a free online course to help aspirants prepare for all banking exams. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2UblzR5.

Certification course

Imarticus Learning has launched a free certification course in Financial Markets and Assets. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2ACqUdq.

Law programmes

Manav Rachna University is inviting applications for its Law programmes. For more information, visit manavrachna.edu.in.

Bachelor of business administration

JK Business School is inviting applications for Bachelor of Business Administration course. Apply by June 15. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org or write to bba@jkbschool.org.

UG, PG, doctorate courses

Rabindranath Tagore University is inviting applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses. For more information, log on to www.rntu.ac.in or contact 9319866685.

Sales internship

Uolo Technology is hiring an intern for an Inside Sales profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, English and Hindi proficiency (spoken) may apply by June 15. The stipend is Rs 15,000 - 25,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-822.

Management internship

ICap Financial Services is hiring an intern for Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by June 14. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-823.

Image annotations internship

CureSkin is hiring an intern for Image Annotations profile. Apply by June 14. The stipend is Rs 2,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-825.