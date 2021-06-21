Bulletin Board - June 22

MTech courses

NIT, Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for MTech courses. The last date to apply is June 28. For details, visit www.nitandhra.ac.in.

MTech, MCA programmes

NMIMS’ Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering invites applications for MCA and MTech in data science (business analytics) and artificial intelligence. Log on to bit.ly/35Gmm1C for details.

BTech programme

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is offering BTech programmes in various branches. The last date to apply for the entrance exam is July 5. For details, visit bit.ly/3wFz10Y.

Journalism internship

ERC Group is hiring interns for a journalism profile. Students knowing blogging and copywriting may apply by July 3. A stipend of Rs 5,000-7,000 per month will be given. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0398.

Media internship

Bollygrad Studioz is hiring interns for a reporting and anchoring profile (work from home). Students with creative writing and English and Hindi proficiency may apply by July 17. The stipend will be Rs 3,500-6,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0399.

Warehouse management

Arrivae is hiring interns for a warehouse management profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge may apply by July 1. The stipend will be Rs 5,000-10,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-0396.

Graphic design internship

4AM Worldwide is hiring graphic design interns in Bengaluru. Students with relevant knowledge may apply by July 1. The stipend will be Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-0397.

Courses in art, management

World University of Design, Sonipat, Haryana invites aspirants to apply for UG, PG courses in management, architecture, design, arts and performing arts. The last date to apply is July 31. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3vGMvYM.

Course in wellness

VLCC Institute invites aspirants for an online course in healthcare and wellness. For details, interested may log on to https://bit.ly/3iTgTwk

Course in visual design

TalentSprint along with IIT, Hyderabad is offering a short-term online PG certificate programme in visual design and user experience. Visit https://bit.ly/3yZfc6p for details.

Online LLM programme

LawSikho with international universities invites applications from professionals for online LLM programme in international trade & taxation and business law & commercial transactions. Log on to https://lawsikho.com for details.

Internships

Internshala invites applications from students for work from home internship opportunities in fields of management, engineering, media, and design. Interested candidates can apply from July 22. For details, see http://bit.ly/CareerStrt

Diploma, UG, PG courses

Sanskriti University of Mathura has invited applications for admission to courses under sciences, social sciences, humanities, medical, law and other faculties. For registration, https://bit.ly/3vFrKNh The last date for application is July 31.

Courses in applied sciences

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore invites applications for UG and PG programmes in engineering, management, banking, marketing, liberal arts, fashion design and other fields. Visit https://www.suas.ac.in for details.

BTech programme

MIT World Peace University, Pune is inviting applications for BTech programme in nine specialisations. Visit https://mitwpu.edu.in for details.

Undergraduate courses

JK Lakshmipat University has opened admissions for BTech, BDes, BCA and BBA. The last date to apply is June 21. Apply at: https://applications.jklu.edu.in

Science programmes

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi is inviting applications for BTech, BSc (Research), BMS, and BA (Research) degrees. Applicants can apply at www.snuadmissions.com.

Course in AI

SP Jain School of Global Management is offering Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business programmes. For details, visit www.spjain.org.

Courses in English

The Regional Institute of English South India, Bengaluru invites applications for two distance mode programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in English Language Teaching and Diploma in English Communication. To apply, log on to https://bit.ly/3iDLiyM.

Courses in fashion design

Indian Institute of Art & Design along with Kingston School of Art, London is inviting applications for UG and PG courses in fashion design, fashion business management, communication design and interior architecture. The last date to apply is July 3. Visit www.iiad.edu.in for details.

PG, UG courses

Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites applications for UG and PG courses in business management, law, mass communication and IT. Details can be had on http://imsnoida.in.

Courses in designing

Edu Brain Academy School of Design, Delhi invites application for various courses in fashion design, interior designing, beauty, wellness, graphic designing and hospitality management. For details, visit bit.ly/3qhUhre.