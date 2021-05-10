Bulletin Board: May 11, 2021

Course in data science, AI
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi with IBN opens admissions for online PG Diploma in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3uBtmYy.
HR internship
Zenoti is hiring interns for HR profile at work from home. Students knowing MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel may apply by May 20. Stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0370.
ERP internship
SUN Mobility is hiring interns for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) profile in Bengaluru. May 20 is the last day to apply. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-0372.
Content writing internship
Auriv Learning is hiring interns for a content writing profile at work from home. Interested students may apply by May 20. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0371.
Graphic design internship
BigHaat is hiring interns for a Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/Indesign may apply by May 20. Stipend is Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-0373.
PGD in foreign trade
Educational wing of Mumbai-based MVIRDC World Trade Centre invites application for a PGD in foreign trade. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/33BKotD.
MCA programme
JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur invites application for MCA course. Visit www.jklu.edu.in for details.
BA in Culinary Arts
Indian School of Hospitality invites application for BA (Hons) in Culinary Arts. To apply, visit: bit.ly/3f5k9kW.
BArch programme
SVKM’s NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture invites application for BArch in Mumbai. To apply, visit: bit.ly/3fasLqg
Online courses
Great Learning, E&ICT Academy along with IIT Roorkee have launched online certification programmes in Software Development, Cloud Computing and Data Science. To apply and other details, log on to https://bit.ly/3eyAXS5.
Programmes in health sciences
UPES, Dehradun invites applications for various integrated programmes in health sciences, BTech-MBA in food technology, biotechnology, and PhD programmes in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Microbiology, and Food and Nutrition Sciences. For details, log on to www.upes.ac.in.
