Bulletin board: October 5

Cinema fellowship

Ciné Impact Fellowship is offering support to emerging filmmakers with mentorship and financial aid. The last date to apply is October 15. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3uEuzPM/

Development fellowship

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications for its annual fellowship programme for working professionals interested in the development field. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2ZP6lXz

Oxford scholarships

The Clarendon Fund is providing graduate scholarships at the University of Oxford, offering around 140 new scholarships every year. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3A8nhF4

PR and communications internship

Yog Love is hiring interns for a PR and communications profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by October 11. The stipend is Rs 6,000-10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0456

Community outreach internship

Edufied is hiring interns for a Community Outreach profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing may apply by October 10. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0457

Supply chain management internship

Janitri Innovations is hiring interns for a Supply Chain Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Excel and those proficient in English (spoken) may apply by October 14. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0458

Data analytics internship

Urban Company is hiring interns for a Data Analytics profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of SQL and MS-Excel may apply by October 10. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0459