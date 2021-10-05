Bulletin board: October 5

Bulletin board: October 5

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2021, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 11:12 ist

Cinema fellowship 

Ciné Impact Fellowship is offering support to emerging filmmakers with mentorship and financial aid. The last date to apply is October 15. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3uEuzPM/

 

Development fellowship 

The Azim Premji Foundation is inviting applications for its annual fellowship programme for working professionals interested in the development field. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2ZP6lXz 

 

Oxford scholarships 

The Clarendon Fund is providing graduate scholarships at the University of Oxford, offering around 140 new scholarships every year. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3A8nhF4

 

PR and communications internship 

Yog Love is hiring interns for a PR and communications profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by  October 11. The stipend is Rs 6,000-10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0456

 

Community outreach internship 

Edufied is hiring interns for a Community Outreach profile at work from home.  Students with knowledge of Social Media Marketing may apply by October 10. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0457

 

Supply chain management internship 

Janitri Innovations is hiring interns for a Supply Chain Management profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Excel and those proficient in English (spoken) may apply by October 14. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0458

 

Data analytics internship

Urban Company is hiring interns for a Data Analytics profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of SQL and MS-Excel may apply by October 10. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0459 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bulletin Board

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 