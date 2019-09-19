Bulletin Board September 19

Public policy fellowship

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars is accepting applications from scholars and public officials for its nine-month residential fellowship programme in Washington. The application deadline is October 1. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2HiJDeB.

MSc in international social welfare

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc International Social Welfare course starting in September 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2khcs2F or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

Content writing course

ECT invites applications for content writing course. The last date to apply is October 15. For more information, log on to www.ect.co.in. You may also write to study@ect.co.in or contact 91-7827916060.

Internship opportunity

Propertified is looking for MBA qualified interns at Bengaluru. Interested candidates can contact 9980345009.

Market research internship

Rakaka Food Technologies is offering internships in the field of Market Research for their newly developed food processing machine in Bengaluru. The stipend is Rs 6,000 to 10,000 per month. The last date to apply is September 20. Apply at hello@rakaka.in.

Executive education programme

Atria Institute of Technology is offering Executive Education Programme in Supply Chain Management & Digital Marketing for graduates with one year experience in Digital Marketing or with five years experience in Supply Chain Management. The last date to apply is October 20. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kh57A1.

Job fair

Jetking Infotrain Ltd will be organising a job fair from September 24 to 26 at all Jetking Learning Centres. Students aspiring to find jobs in IT, ITeS and IMS companies can register. To register, log on to www.jetking.com.

Life skills Olympiad

Skillizen Olympiad foundation is organising Life Skills Olympiad on December 14 and 15 for students studying in Classes 3 to 12. The last date to apply is November 30. For more information, log on to www.lifeskillsolympiad.org.

Diploma in culinary arts

Indian School of Hospitality in collaboration with At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Singapore, invites applications for Diploma in Pastry & Bakery and Diploma in Culinary Arts. The courses are of 18 months of which 9 months training will be in India and 9 months in Singapore. The last date to apply is October 5. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2G9oTUI.

Fraud examiner course

Netrika Consulting and Investigations will be conducting Certified Fraud Examiner exam review course in Bengaluru, from September 24 to 27. The course will cover topics such as Investigations, Law, Financial Transactions and Fraud Prevention & Deterrence. For more information, contact 1800 121 300000, 99100 20032 or 95999 09921.

Courses at KSOU

Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru has extended the last date for submission of applications for admission to under graduate, postgraduate, PG diploma, diploma and certificate courses. The last date to apply without penal fee is September 30. For more information, contact 080 23448811, 9844506629.

Full stack development programme

Masai School is offering a full stack web development programme scheduled to begin in October. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kBFevb.

Fashion entrepreneurship programme

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India has launched Fashion Entrepreneurship Programme for entrepreneurs in the field of fashion, art, design and digital. The last date to apply is November 25. Apply at: https://bit.ly/2kmrxA0.

Science project assistant

The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences is recruiting individuals for the post of Project Assistant to work on “Cold Atomic Gases and Open Quantum Systems” project in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is September 20. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2lSvqNz.

Fellowships

The International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science invites applications for Atlantic Fellows for Social and Economic Equity 2020-21 from graduates in any discipline. The last date to apply is October 22. For more information, visit https://sforce.co/2kjeU8J.

Arts scholarship

The University of Melbourne is offering Bachelor of Arts International Scholarship 2019 for international students enrolled in the first semester of Bachelor of Arts programme in areas like history, philosophy, political and social studies, language, literature, cultural studies etc. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2kDapGr.

PM scholarship scheme

The Ministry of Railways is offering Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2019-20 for the wards or widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel. The selected candidates shall receive a scholarship of up to Rs 2,250 per month. The last date to apply is October 31. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2mjz7vT.

Water science fellowship

The Department of Science and Technology invites applications from students pursuing or holding a PhD in Water Science and Engineering for Water Advanced Research and Innovation Fellowship Program 2019. The last date to apply is September 30. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/2kOOQTh.

Mediation & Conflict Resolution course

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for LLM/MSc Mediation & Conflict Resolution course starting in September 2020. For more information log on to https://bit.ly/2Df5NhC or write to hass-pg-enquiries@strath.ac.uk.

Certification course in data science

IIT Guwahati is inviting applications for PG Certification in Data Science from Electronics & ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati. The last date to apply is September 28. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2mkyuCp.

Business development

SpiceUp Academy is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, English Proficiency (spoken and written) and Hindi and Kannada Proficiency (Spoken) can apply by September 27. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-622.

Web development

Vouch Insurtech is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of ReactJS can apply by September 28. The stipend is Rs 7,500 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-623.

Content writing

Knocknock Consulting is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of MS-Office and English Proficiency (spoken and written) can apply by September 27. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-624.

Operations internship

Delectable Technologies is hiring interns for Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students proficient in spoken English can apply by September 28. The stipend is Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-625.

Scholarship for diploma students

Schindler India is offering Schindler Igniting Minds (SIM) Renewal Scholarship for Diploma Students whose family income is below Rs 3 lakh. The last date to apply is October 20. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2kNw0M8.

Scholarship for EWS students

The Education Department of Sant Nirankari Mandal, Delhi invites applications for Baba Gurbachan Singh Scholarship Scheme from economically weak students who are pursuing the first year of degree or diploma programme. The last date to apply is September 30. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2lXahBz.